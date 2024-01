Jurgen Klopp jokes about wanting Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo to return early from international duty. (0:43)

Check out all the fixtures and venues for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, including the knockout bracket.

What is the Asian Cup format?

The 24 teams were drawn into six groups of four nations. The top two in each group advance, along with the four best-ranked third-placed teams.

The competition then moves on to a knockout format, with round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

Though the competition is being played in January and February of 2024, it is the 2023 edition. It was originally due to be played in China in 2023 but was delayed and shifted to Qatar due to circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hosts are the reigning champions, while Tajikistan are making their first-ever appearance in Asia's premier international tournament.

Asian Cup bracket and fixtures schedule

All times shown are local, AST (GMT+3).

TIMEZONE CONVERSION:

2.30 p.m. AST: 11.30 a.m. GMT, 6.30 a.m. ET

5.30 p.m. GMT+3: 2.30 p.m. GMT, 9.30 a.m. ET

8.30 p.m. GMT+3: 5.30 p.m. GMT,12.30 p.m. ET

GROUP STAGE

Friday, Jan. 12

Group A: Qatar vs. Lebanon (Lusail; 7 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 13

Group B: Australia vs. India (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 2.30 p.m.)

Group A: China vs. Tajikistan (Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha; 5.30 p.m)

Group B: Uzbekistan vs. Syria (Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan; 8.30 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 14

Group D: Japan vs. Vietnam (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 2.30 p.m.)

Group C: United Arab Emirates vs. Hong Kong (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 5.30 p.m)

Group C: Iran vs. Palestine (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 8.30 p.m.)

Monday, Jan. 15

Group E: South Korea vs. Bahrain (Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan; 2.30 p.m.)

Group D: Indonesia vs. Iraq (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 5.30 p.m.)

Group E: Malaysia vs. Jordán (Al Wakrah; 8.30 p.m.)

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Group F: Thailand vs. Kyrgyz Republic (Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha; 5.30 p.m.)

Group F: Saudi Arabia vs. Oman (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 8.30 p.m.)

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Group A: Lebanon vs. China (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 2.30 p.m.)

Group A: Tajikistan vs. Qatar (Al Khor; 5.30 p.m.)

Thursday, Jan. 18

Group B: Syria vs. Australia (Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan; 2.30 p.m.)

Group B: India vs. Uzbekistan (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 5.30 p.m.)

Group C: Palestine vs. United Arab Emirates (Al Wakrah; 8.30 p.m.)

Friday, Jan. 19

Group D: Iraq vs. Japan (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 2.30 p.m.)

Group D: Vietnam vs. Indonesia (Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha; 5.30 p.m.)

Group C: Hong Kong vs. Iran (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 8.30 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 20

Group E: Jordan vs. South Korea (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 2.30 p.m)

Group E: Bahrain vs. Malaysia (Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan; 5.30 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 21

Group F: Oman vs. Thailand (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 5.30 p.m.)

Group F: Kyrgyz Republic vs. Saudi Arabia (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 8.30 p.m.)

Monday, Jan. 22

Group A: Qatar vs. China (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 6 p.m.)

Group A: Tajikistan vs. Lebanon (Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan; 6 p.m.)

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Group B: Australia vs. Uzbekistan (Al Wakrah; 2.30 p.m.)

Group B: Syria vs. India (Al Khor; 2.30 p.m.)

Group C: Hong Kong vs. Palestine (Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha; 6 p.m.)

Group C: Iran vs. United Arab Emirates (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 6 p.m.)

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Group D: Japan vs. Indonesia (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 2.30 p.m.)

Group D: Iraq vs. Vietnam (Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan; 2.30 p.m.)

Thursday, Jan. 25

Group E: South Korea vs. Malaysia (Al Wakrah; 2.30 p.m.)

Group E: Jordan vs. Bahrain (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 2.30 p.m.)

Group F: Saudi Arabia vs. Thailand (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 6 p.m.)

Group F: Kyrgyz Republic vs. Oman (Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha; 6 p.m.)

BRACKET - ROUND OF 16

Sunday. Jan. 28

R1: Winners Group B vs. 3rd Group A/C/D (Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan; 2.30 p.m.)

R2: Runners-up Group A vs. Runners-up Group C (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7 p.m.)

Monday, Jan. 29

R3: Winners Group D vs. 3rd Group B/E/F (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 2.30 p.m.)

R4: Winners Group A vs. 3rd Group C/D/E (Al Khor; 7 p.m.)

Tuesday, Jan. 30

R5: Runners-up Group B vs. Runners-up Group F (Al Wakrah; 2.30 p.m.)

R6: Winners Group F vs. Runners-up Group E (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7 p.m.)

Wednesday, Jan. 31

R7: Winners Group E vs. Runners-up Group D (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 2.30 p.m.)

R8: Winners Group C vs. 3rd Group A/B/F (Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha 7 p.m.)

BRACKET - QUARTERFINALS

Friday, Feb. 2

QF1: Winners R2 vs. Winners R3 (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 2.30 p.m.)

QF2: Winners R1 vs. Winners R6 (Al Wakrah; 6.30 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 3

QF3: Winners R8 vs. Winners R7 (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 2.30 p.m.)

QF4: Winners R4 vs. Winners R5 (Al Khor; 6.30 p.m.)

BRACKET - SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, Feb. 6

SF1: Winners QF1 vs. Winners SF2 (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 6 p.m.)

Wednesday, Feb. 7

SF2: Winners QF3 vs. Winners QF4 (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 6 p.m.)

BRACKET - FINAL

Saturday, Feb. 10

Winners SF1 vs. Winners SF2 (Lusail; 6 p.m.)