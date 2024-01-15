Will Saudi Arabia build on domestic boom with first Asian Cup triumph in 28 years?

Open Extended Reactions

In the past 12 months, Saudi Arabian football has received a staggering increase in worldwide interest unlike anything it has experienced before.

First came a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.

But he was soon followed to the Saudi Pro League by a plethora of global superstars such as Karim Benzema, Neymar, Sadio Mané and Fabinho to name but a few.

The elevation of the SPL's profile also means that more scrutiny is on the Saudi Arabia national team -- so will they go on and live up to the hype at the AFC Asian Cup?

It is a fair question -- and there has been a similar situation not too long ago when the Chinese Super League embarked on a similar spending spree in the 2010s, luring players such as Didier Drogba, Robinho, Carlos Tevez, and more recently Oscar, Ramires and Marouane Fellaini to Asia.

Having such big names playing in the domestic league will always have immediate benefits but, from a longer-term perspective, the hope is that training daily with higher-level players would also raise the level of the local talent.

Following the rise of the Saudi Pro League, it remains to be seen if the Saudi Arabia national team can build on the increased hype by going on to win a first AFC Asian Cup since 1996. FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

While debatable, that probably was not the case for China, who still only have one FIFA World Cup appearance to their names from 2002 and made an unconvincing start to their Asian Cup campaign with a 0-0 draw against Tajikistan at the weekend.

On Tuesday, it will be the Green Falcons' turn to begin their quest for continental glory and it must be said that they are a far different proposition compared to the Chinese.

For one, Saudi Arabia are a proven entity.

They have now featured in the past two World Cups and even notched the win in both -- the latter even being a stunning 2-1 comeback triumph in their opener against the mighty Argentina, who would ultimately go on to win the tournament.

They are constantly well represented in the AFC Champions League -- Asia's premier club competition -- largely owing to the efforts of Al Hilal, who have contested five of the past nine finals while China's last appearance in the decider was when Guangzhou Evergrande (now Guangzhou FC) won in 2015.

Saudi Arabia star Salem Al-Dawsari is the reigning AFC Men's Player of the Year after picking up the award last October following a standard campaign with both the national team and Al Hilal. Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Their players are widely regarded as among the best in the continent, with Salem Al-Dawsari currently the standout as the reigning AFC Men's Player of the Year.

Saudi Arabia have less to prove than China did and yet it is equally imperative than they kick on from the recent increase in hype and attention that their expensive imports have brought to the domestic game.

They can do just that over the next month at the Asian Cup.

There will be no Ronaldo, Benzema or Neymar to lead the way or steal the headlines.

While Saudi Arabia's name will still catch the eye, curious onlookers will instead find themselves being acquainted with Al-Dawsari, Saud Abdulhamid and Saleh Al-Shehri.

For a team whose 26-man squad for the tournament is entirely based domestically, the Green Falcons have no shortage of prospects who could be good enough for Europe.

Whether it be for such players to put themselves in the shop window or just for the nation as a whole to show they are not simply about the big-name signings that have arrived over the past year, there is plenty for Saudi Arabia to achieve in Qatar.

And the best way to prove a point could just be by riding on the recent hype and going all the way to be crowned champions of Asia for the first time since 1996.