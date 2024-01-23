Xavi speaks about his future at Barcelona and thanks Pep Guardiola for his public support. (0:57)

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández does not like the pressure being put on referees as the fallout from Real Madrid's comeback win over Almería continues in Spain.

Madrid benefitted from three VAR interventions in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Almería, with LaLiga's bottom club claiming they were "robbed" at the Santiago Bernabéu.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Those decisions reopened the debate around Madrid's in-house television channel broadcasting videos highlighting controversial refereeing calls ahead of each match.

"I believe in the honesty of the referees, but I don't like the pressure they are under," Xavi said in a news conference ahead of Wednesday's Copa del Rey quarterfinal against Athletic Bilbao.

"Everything else is a question for the referees themselves, they will know if [Madrid's broadcasts] condition them or if they feel pressured by the videos.

"Now, finally, they do give some news conferences. So ask the RFEF [Spanish Football Federation]. Ask [the head of refereeing] Luis Medina Cantalejo about the [VAR] audios.

Xavi isn't a fan of the increasing pressure on officials . Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"I prefer to speak about football: how we can attack in behind? How we can find the spaces? If you're asking me about anything else, you know my opinion, look into the archives.

"You have all seen it and heard it. From there, analyse for yourselves what has happened. Judge for yourselves and I am sure we will have the same opinion."

Madrid came from 2-0 down to beat Almería with the referee awarding them a penalty for handball, disallowing an Almería goal and allowing Vinícius Júnior's equaliser, converted with his upper arm, to stand. All three decisions were made after using the pitch-side monitor.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti felt all three rulings were correct, but Almería were particularly angry about the two Madrid goals, claiming Kaiky Fernandes was fouled before his handball which led to the penalty and that Vinícius scored with his hand.

Speaking about those events after Barça's win at Real Betis on Sunday, Xavi said they confirmed the feeling he has is that "it will be very difficult" for his side to win LaLiga because "something doesn't fit right with him."

"If it does, let it be in a positive way," he added on Tuesday when asked if the controversy had affected his squad.

"As I have said, it will cost us a lot to win this league, so let all that anger and ire come out to compete better and to win."

Barça president Joan Laporta had offered a much stronger opinion on Monday.

"What happened at the Bernabéu was a disgrace," he said at a gala held by Mundo Deportivo.

"The refereeing collective has to respond to the pressure they have been under throughout the season.

"If they don't answer, we will be very worried, because we feel that there is an abandonment of their functions."

Barça's 4-2 win at Betis, complete with Ferran Torres' hat trick, kept the Blaugrana within eight points of LaLiga leaders Girona, who have played a game more, and seven adrift of Madrid.

"Did you not see the celebration at Betis?" Xavi responded when questioned about his team's title hopes. "We have to be realistic, but I am positive.

"There are 18 games to go -- think how many points that is. Let's go for it. We are not going to chuck in the towel.

"When Madrid came to us last season, nine points back with 12 games left, there was still a title race, so how is that not going to be the case now?"

Before their next league game at home to Villarreal on Saturday, Barça have the chance to reach the semifinal of the Copa del Rey when they travel to Athletic on Wednesday.

Andreas Christensen and João Cancelo have both recovered from injury for the game at San Mames, which Xavi is expecting to be tough.

"It is a hugely important match for us because there is a trophy up for grabs," Xavi said.

"We are up against an opponent we didn't want, at their place and with their fans behind them.

"They're intense, they have a great coach and are one of the most in-form teams in the league. But we are ready. We won at a difficult ground the other day [Betis] where no one had won in LaLiga this season. Now we are three games from a trophy and we are massively motivated."