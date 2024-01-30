Ivan Rakitic has left Sevilla following a second spell at the club ahead of his move to Saudi Arabia's Al Shabab, the LaLiga side said on Tuesday.
"We have agreed a deal with Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab Club for the transfer of Ivan Rakitic, who will bring his second spell with us to a close," Sevilla said in a statement.
Rakitic, who first played for the Spanish club between 2011 and 2014 following a move from Bundesliga side Schalke, returned to Sevilla in September 2020 after six years at Barcelona and last year helped his team win a record-extending seventh Europa League title.
The 35-year-old earned 106 caps for Croatia between 2007 and 2019 before retiring from national duty in 2020.