Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES, California -- Mikel Arteta said Gabriel Jesus "has a spark in his eyes again" after scoring in Arsenal's pre-season friendly win over Manchester United in Los Angeles.

Arsenal recovered from Rasmus Højlund's 10th-minute opener to win 2-1 at SoFi Stadium thanks to goals from Jesus and substitute Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal lost a pre-arranged penalty shootout afterwards as both Jakub Kiwior and Kai Havertz missed but Arteta's side deserved their victory as United lost their way following first-half injuries to Højlund and Leny Yoro.

Jesus scored just four times in 27 Premier League appearances last season as he lost his place in attack to Havertz while injury problems also curtailed the impact he could make, struggling with knee and hamstring issues.

But after a close-range tap-in proved the high point of an encouraging all-round display, Arteta said of Jesus: "He looks really good. He looks really sharp. He has changed a lot of things over the summer.

"He has come in top condition again. And when you have that baseline, other things can be built but without that foundation you don't have a player. He needs to be in that condition to get the best out of him. He has realised that. And I'm really happy with what he's shown today again.

"[What has he done?] That is a question for him. But I know that. It is a fact and you can see. The way he looks, his rhythm, his sharpness, the way he is moving. And you can see in his eyes as well that there is again some spark there because he has got now a point to prove and that is good."

Arsenal have repeatedly been linked with a summer move for a new forward and are assessing their options after first-choice option Benjamin Sesko opted to sign a new contract to stay at RB Leipzig.

Asked if Jesus could use that speculation as motivation, Arteta said: "I think that motivation has to come within himself, with his self demands and how much better he is able to make the team.

"He has shown it. He transformed the energy and the belief of that team and he has got it there. If he is waiting for something external to motivate him, I think it is going to be for a really short period. If it something internally that is happening, that is going to last long and it is going to be consistent. Hopefully that is the case."