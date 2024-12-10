Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur's ongoing trophy drought has arguably come to define the club's modern history. The pressure to deliver silverware has been the monkey on the back of all eight of Spurs' permanent managers since Juande Ramos masterminded the team's Carabao Cup triumph in 2008.

Despite the derision of rival fans, Spurs remain one of the most successful clubs in English football history. They were the dominant side in the country during the 1960s, winning first division titles and becoming the first English side to complete the 'double' (League title and FA Cup) in the 20th Century (1960-61).

In the succeeding decades, Spurs have often struggled to produce the consistent levels of performance required to construct eye-catching league campaigns, instead finding glory in knockout competitions. They have lifted eight FA Cups -- joint-third most (tied with Liverpool and Chelsea), four Carabao Cups and two Europa Leagues (then known as UEFA Cups).

However, in more recent years, Spurs have found silverware much harder to come by with several managers trying and failing to end their barren run.

Ange Postecoglou is hoping to be the man to get finally get Spurs back to winning ways with the style of football he successfully implemented during stints coaching in Australia, Japan and Scotland.

Ange Postecoglou was appointed as head coach of Tottenham Hotspur in June 2023. Julian Finney/Getty Images

When did Tottenham last win a trophy?

Spurs last collected a piece of silverware 16 years ago when Ramos' side upset Avram Grant's Chelsea to lift the Carabao Cup in 2008.

With the scores level after Didier Drogba's first-half free kick and Dimitar Berbatov's equaliser from the penalty spot, Jonathan Woodgate's goal in extra-time proved enough to hand Spurs the 2-1 victory at Wembley.

The Carabao Cup triumph was undoubtedly the highlight of Ramos' one-year reign at White Hart Lane -- he was dismissed at the beginning of the 2008-09 season after overseeing Spurs' worst start to a league campaign, with the club placed bottom of the Premier League table after acquiring just two points from their opening eight matches.

Have Tottenham ever won a European trophy?

Spurs have won the Europa League on two occasions (under its previous guise as the UEFA Cup). Spurs beat Wolves 3-2 on aggregate in 1972 in the two-legged final to lift the trophy at the end of the competition's debut season. They won their second title in 1984, beating Belgian side Anderlecht 4-3 on penalties after the scores were tied at 2-2 after two legs.

It would be 35 years until Spurs made it to another European final. Mauricio Pochettino's side miraculously reached the Champions League final at the end of the 2018-19 season after a dramatic quarterfinal win over Manchester City and a late Lucas Moura-inspired triumph over Ajax in the semifinals. They were beaten 2-0 by Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool in the final at Atlético Madrid's newly-built Metropolitano Stadium.

Spurs also won the now discontinued UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1962-63 to become the first English team in history to lift a major European trophy.

Tottenham Hotspur have won two Europa League titles (then known as the UEFA Cup). PA Images via Getty Images

Have Tottenham ever won the Premier League?

Spurs have never lifted the Premier League title. They came closest in 2016-17 when they finished nine points behind Antonio Conte's Chelsea. The Italian head coach later went on to take the reigns at Spurs between 2021 and 2023.

However, the north London club have won two First Division titles (the top division of English league football until the advent of the Premier League in 1992). They won their first back in 1952 and their second under legendary former manager Bill Nicholson. Spurs also lifted the FA Cup that same season to become the first club to win 'the double' in the 20th Century.

Tottenham's major trophies:

Leagues

First Division (2): 1950-51, 1960-61

Second Division / Championship (2): 1919-20, 1949-50

Cups

FA Cup (8): 1900-01, 1920-21, 1960-61, 1961-62, 1966-67, 1980-81, 1981-82, 1990-91

Carabao Cup (4): 1970-71, 1972-73, 1998-99, 2007-08

Community Shield (7): 1921, 1951, 1961, 1962, 1967, 1981, 1991

European