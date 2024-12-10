'Fragile' Kerala Blasters have to worry, rising East Bengal can hope: ISL Musings

Open Extended Reactions

Another matchweek, another fascinating set of results in this 2024-25 season of the Indian Super League with Bengaluru FC, Mohun Bagan, FC Goa, Punjab FC and East Bengal all registering solid wins. We muse on MW 11:

The 'fragility' of the Blasters

After the tough loss at Bengaluru FC, you could hear the frustration in Kerala Blasters' coach Mikael Stahre's voice. Having started the second half brilliantly to equalise 2-2 by the 67th minute and having all the momentum going into the back end of the game, conceding two goals - to what Stahre described as individual mistakes - was quite the blow.

"We are way too fragile," he said. "Not like a team, but in some individual [moments]." He said he was proud of the team for the way they fought back, but he also knows there's a long way to go.

The problem is how do you address an issue as powerful and intangible as fragility? Admitting it's difficulty, he said the only thing to do is to keep at it in training (which while good, cannot be compared to the pressure of playing in front of a packed stadium, he added.) "I think we can solve this. We are playing quite well that's why I'm still optimistic."

Not quite that optimistic are the fans. With a large section at the stadiums (and online) voicing their disappointment in the team's management and their perceived lack of ambition, there is real trouble brewing at the club. The seeds had been sown before the season started -- when much beloved Ivan Vukomanovic was allowed to walk away -- and a record of 3 W, 2 D, 6 L in 11 games has only made it worse. A protest has been planned for the next home match, and the mood online is more miserable than angry; which is why it's so bad.

After ten years of nothing, fans are dangerously close to the one thing that will hurt the club the most - apathy. Blasters' management, coach, players all need to be on their toes here, and get their act together soon.

Bengaluru FC have Sunil Chhetri

...and Sunil Chhetri is in some form.

Sunil Chhetri celebrates after his hat-trick gave Bengaluru FC a 4-2 win over Kerala Blasters. Prathiksha MK / Focus Sports / FDSL

Liston and Manvir light up Bagan

As good as Bengaluru FC have been, Mohun Bagan have been better: and that's why they hold the edge in this tight title race. On a chilly Guwahati night, Jose Molina's side showed once again why they remain favourites -- weathering the intensity of NorthEast United's attack, slowly gaining control of the game, and unleashing their inverted wingers when the time came. Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco scored mirror-image goals, cutting in, dribbling along the length of the box, and lashing it in far post.

And that's what makes this Bagan team so hard to defend against. If the big-name foreigners don't get you, the slightly-smaller-name Indians will. They are sat atop the table with a game in hand and a better GD than anyone else. They have had 10 different goal scorers and despite their best player Dimi Petratos scoring just once, they look comfortable week-in, week-out. The rest of the ISL need to be very worried.

Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco have been instrumental for Mohun Bagan this season Adimazes/ISL

Mumbai and Odisha play out drawest of draws

50% possession each. 332 passes vs 331. 11 fouls vs 10. Sure, Mumbai City may have had many more shots at goal than Odisha, but none of them really threatened to break what seemed the most inevitable 0-0 score of this season.

The result will worry City more than it would Odisha - they remain eighth and aren't playing anywhere near their full potential. They are struggling to score goals (just 13, fourth lowest in the league) and are struggling to gain the momentum needed to move up the table. Something needs to change, and soon.

P.S. For Indian sports fans, it didn't much help that this draw came on a day where D Gukesh and Ding Liren grinded out a draw (which looked a draw from about ten minutes in), and the Pro Kabaddi League saw TWO games finish with scores level!

East Bengal are on the rise

Oscar Bruzon has found the template to take East Bengal much higher up the table, these pages wrote last week. As good a plan A as that is, Bruzon showed this week that he can mix things up too. The two goals they scored against Chennaiyin didn't involve Madih Talal or Dimitrios Diamantakos... and neither did quite a few of the chances they created.

That should hearten the EB faithful -- this is a squad that is way too good to be 11th in the table and they are finally showing it. The slow rise in the standings has surely started now.

Punjab FC remain steady

With Luka Majcen firing on all cylinders and the supporting cast bring their A-game, they were way too strong for a struggling Mohemmadan Sporting and it's that ease of victory which will hearten Punjab fans (and neutrals). Solid shape, goals across the pitch, and a sprinkling of excitement every now and then -- that's exactly how you compete with 'bigger' teams with larger budgets and squads filled with superstars.

Filip Mrzljak, Luka Majcen and co. celebrate a goal for Punjab FC. Nikhil Patil/Roundglass Punjab FC

Third now, five points behind the top two (but with games in hand) they remain a danger to Bagan and Bengaluru... and for the sake of tension at the business end, long may that continue.

Manolo Marquez is Manolo Marquez-ing along

At the start of the season, it really looked like FC Goa were in massive trouble. With the impossible-looking job of managing both the national team and Goa on his hands, Manolo Marquez appeared to be stuck in a rut... four wins in four, though, have allayed all worries now.

They were tested at Hyderabad FC, but that Sandesh Jhingan led defence held firm, and they took their chances up top when it came. They are fourth now on the table and their climb up has been steady and calm... all three above them would do well to keep an eye on Marquez's men.

P.S. That trivela assist from Mohammed Yasir for Udanta Singh's opener... delicious.