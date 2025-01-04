Luis Miguel Echegaray thinks things could get ugly for Spurs at home to a red-hot Newcastle United. (0:46)

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said he had no issues with James Maddison going to watch the PDC World Darts Championship just hours after the midfielder could not start in their 2-2 home draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers due to illness.

Maddison, who came on as a substitute in the 64th minute against Wolves on Sunday, was pictured alongside Spurs teammate Brennan Johnson at the last-16 clash between Luke Humphries and Peter Wright at the Alexandra Palace in north London.

Injury-hit Spurs drew against Wolves after goals by Rodrigo Bentancur and Johnson, which left them languishing in 11th place with 24 points from 19 matches -- the first time they have finished the year lower than seventh since the 2008-09 season.

"I've got no problem with the players having lives," Postecoglou told reporters ahead of Saturday's home clash against fifth-placed Newcastle United.

"It's a lot different trying to play a game of football and living a life. I don't see any problem with that and I don't think it hurt him. He wasn't 100% and it was a game where we needed someone to be 100%. He was still well enough to play.

"If he was bed-ridden, didn't turn up to the game and then still went to the darts, there may be an issue there. But I had no issue with that."

The PDC World Darts Championship concluded on Friday with 17-year-old sensation Luke 'The Nuke' Littler thrashing Michael van Gerwen 7-3 to become the youngest PDC darts world champion.

Postecoglou was happy with 28-year-old Maddison, who has scored eight goals in 19 league appearances this season.

"I still think the key with Madders is to keep him fit, keep him healthy, keep him sharp, and that's by not playing every game, especially with the programme we've got," Postecoglou added.