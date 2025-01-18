Open Extended Reactions

Former Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera has joined Argentinian giants Boca Juniors, the club announced on Friday.

Herrera, 35, left Athletic Club as a free agent and signed a contract with Boca through the end of 2026.

"As a fan, I've already enjoyed the passion of this club. Soon, I'll have the honor of playing on this very pitch," Herrera said in a video posted on Boca's social media accounts.

Herrera will reunite with several former teammates in Buenos Aires. He played with Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero at United and with Edinson Cavani in Paris.

The Torneo Apertura begins on Jan. 26, with Boca hosting Argentinos Juniors.

The Spaniard described Boca as "giant, special, with a unique history and passion."

"My father worked here [in Argentina] for a long time, he told me a lot about Boca and I have maintained that passion since I was a child," Herrera said.

The footballer's father, Pedro Herrera Sancristóbal, was a former player and sports director who frequently traveled to Argentina for scouting.

