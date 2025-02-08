Open Extended Reactions

Sergio Ramos' transfer to Liga MX club Monterrey is official and is one of the biggest signings in the history of Mexican soccer.

The signing of the 38-year-old Ramos, who is a multiple UEFA Champions League winner with Real Madrid and lifted the FIFA World Cup with Spain, has prompted us to rank Liga MX's most notable recent international additions, based on their success before moving to Mexico.

This is an English translation of the original piece on ESPN Deportes.

- Clubs before Liga MX arrival: Grêmio, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, AC Milan, Flamengo, Atlético Mineiro

The Barcelona legend, considered one of the greatest players of all time and a global icon, captivated millions of fans with his magical dribbling. His unique talents helped him secure the 2005 Ballon d'Or as the best player in the world. At the club level, Ronaldinho won five trophies with Barcelona, including the 2006 Champions League, and led AC Milan to a Serie A crown. He can also boast a Copa Libertadores title with Atlético Mineiro. With Brazil, Ronaldinho won the 2002 World Cup and the 2005 Confederations Cup. He joined Querétaro at the age of 34.

At the twilight of his career, Ronaldinho applied his trade in Mexico playing for Querétaro. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/LatinContent via Getty Images)

Sergio Ramos (Monterrey, 2025, present)

- Clubs before Liga MX arrival: Sevilla, Real Madrid, PSG

One of Real Madrid's all-time greats, Ramos is also considered one of the most well-rounded defenders in the history of the sport. His leadership was essential during one of Los Blancos' most successful eras, winning four Champions League titles, five LaLiga trophies, four FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups and four Spanish Supercopas. He was also in the squad for Spain's 2010 World Cup win and for the Euro 2008 and 2012 successes.

- Clubs before Liga MX arrival: Bahia, Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG, São Paulo

Alves' 40 professional club titles make him among the most-decorated players of all time. Before he arrived at Pumas at the age of 39, the winger's European stops included Sevilla, PSG and Juve, but his most impressive run of trophies came at Barcelona, where he collected six LaLiga titles, three Champions League trophies, and three Club World Cups. The Brazilian international also won a Copa América and a Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medal wearing his country's colors. However, his time at Pumas ended in disgrace when he was jailed.

- Clubs before Liga MX arrival: Envigado, Banfield, Porto, AS Monaco, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Everton, Al Rayyan, Olympiacos, São Paulo, Rayo Vallecano

The Colombia international, whose talent has taken him to global giants such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, is a soccer globetrotter in the truest sense. Among his ample collection of hardware: three domestic titles in Portugal, one LaLiga crown, two Champions League trophies with Madrid, and two Bundesliga titles. James' Colombia teams have not lifted any trophies despite his brilliant performances at the 2014 World Cup and the 2024 Copa América.

Colombian midfielder James Rodríguez became the star signing for León in 2025. (Photo by Leopoldo Smith/Getty Images)

- Clubs before Liga MX arrival: El Nacional, Villarreal, Recreativo, Wigan Athletic, Manchester United, Liga de Quito

Valencia is considered by many as the best Ecuadorian player ever. His time at Manchester United was simply astonishing, establishing him as one of United's best international players with 11 total trophies before retiring in 2021. Valencia, who was 35 when he moved to Mexico, was also a part of Ecuador's World Cup squads in 2006 and 2014.

- Clubs before Liga MX arrival: Bastia, Lille, Marseille, Newcastle United

The France international didn't have much to brag about at club level, though he did arrive in Mexico, aged 28, as a rare World Cup winner after success in 2018. Despite playing just one minute in Russia, he was considered one of France's best talents leading into that World Cup. Thauvin, now with Serie A's Udinese, won a title with Tigres, the only club trophy on his resume.

- Clubs before Liga MX arrival: Atlético Madrid, Villarreal, FC Porto, Sevilla

The Atlético Madrid academy product surprised many by joining Rayados last summer while still at a point where he is in top condition, aged 29. In Europe, he won LaLiga and Copa del Rey titles with Atlético and also won a league title with Porto. He impressed at Sevilla too, winning two UEFA Europa League titles.

- Clubs before Liga MX arrival: River Plate, AS Monaco, Marseille, Genoa, AC Milan, Sevilla, Ajax

The Argentine left for Europe in 2012 after a notable career at River Plate. He had stints at top clubs such as AC Milan, but it was at Sevilla where he had his best years -- including playing a key role in Europa League crowns in 2020 and 2023. However, he has not been a part of any of Argentina's recent squads, after joining Monterrey last summer at the age of 30, under Lionel Scaloni despite receiving consideration from the manager.

- Clubs before Liga MX arrival: Racing Santander, Real Madrid, Valencia, Real Sociedad, Real Betis

Canales, 32 when he moved to Mexico, has club accomplishments which include a pair of Copa del Rey trophies -- the first with Madrid and the second with Betis.

- Clubs before Liga MX arrival: Sochaux, AS Monaco, AS Roma, PSG, AC Milan, Bordeaux, Antalyaspor

Despite his modest track record in comparison to other international additions, Ménez's Liga MX arrival at the age of 30 nevertheless caused ripples because of his time at top clubs such as AC Milan, Roma, AS Monaco and PSG. It was at this last club where the France international won his only European trophies, lifting two Ligue 1 crowns and two Coupe de la Ligues. He also has a domestic title with Club América.

In a span of a decade, André-Pierre Gignac has become of the best foreign players in Liga MX history. (Photo by Alfredo Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images)

- Clubs before Liga MX arrival: Lorient, Pau FC, Toulouse, Marseille

Gignac, best known for his scoring record in France, only had two French League Cups with Marseille to his name as he headed to Mexico at the age of 29. Since then, Gignac has not only turned into one of the best players in Tigres history, but he has also won 10 titles -- including six Liga MX medals.