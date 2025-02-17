Open Extended Reactions

Macarthur's bid for an A-League Men finals berth has been dealt a hammer blow, with captain Valere Germain citing Australian refereeing standards as reason to terminate his contract.

Bulls officials confirmed to AAP on Monday that Germain's request has been granted, with the 34-year-old forward expected to take up a contract offer in Japan.

"It's disappointing that any player, a marquee player, especially one of the quality of Valere Germain, is frustrated by the refereeing in this country," Macarthur chairman Gino Marra told AAP.

"I'm sure many fans and clubs feel the same way.

Valere Germain gestures to referee Shaun Evans in Round 13. Photo by Scott Gardiner/Getty Images

"Valere has been a true professional at all times at the club and we wish him and his family all the very best."

The French forward is understood to have privately voiced concerns that he was being targeted by rival players and that officials did not properly protect him.

Germain was due to face a Football Australia (FA) hearing this week after being handed a show-cause notice for allegedly making a lewd gesture at a match official.

But Macarthur had since advised FA they would not be pursuing their appeal, with Germain asking for and receiving a release.

It is not the first time Germain has fallen foul of Australian match officials, missing the club's Australia Cup final victory after being sent off in a semifinal win over South Melbourne this season.

While his hot-headedness has landed him in trouble, there is no doubt the Frenchman has been a valuable member of the Bulls squad since arriving from Europe for the start of the 2023-24 season.

The striker has registered 19 goals across 45 ALM games and Macarthur have been pleased with his mentoring of the club's young players.

Jed Drew and Ariath Piol have secured overseas moves since coming into the Macarthur first team and playing alongside Germain.

With Piol, Drew and now Germain leaving, Macarthur's frontline is set to undergo a major shift as coach Mile Sterjovski tries to keep the Campbelltown-based club in the hunt for the finals.

Macarthur are seventh on the ALM ladder on goal difference but have just one win in their past five outings after Sunday's defeat to the eight-placed Western Sydney Wanderers.

"It's unfortunate that Valere is leaving the club," Sterjovski said in a statement.

"He is a great person and professional who gave his best to the club. I know that he loved playing for the club.

"It's great to see what we have done this season, and how it has attracted interest for our players both young and experienced."