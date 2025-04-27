Open Extended Reactions

Crystal Palace have won just nine points in the WSL this season. Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Crystal Palace's relegation from the Women's Super League has been confirmed after only one season in the top flight of English football.

A heavy 7-1 drubbing at the hands of West Ham United confirmed their fate, with two games left of the season, seven points adrift of Aston Villa in 11th place.

Palace have picked up only nine points so far in their short-lived stint in the WSL, winning a game against each Villa and Leicester City and picking up three draws.

The London club sacked former manager Laura Kaminski in February, who they won promotion with last season. Leif Smerud stepped in to lead the side, but he was unable to steer them away from the relegation zone.

Palace will return to the Championship for the 2024-25 season. Promotion is undecided in the second tier, with London City Lionesses and Birmingham City level on points. The pair play each other next weekend in the final game of the season.