Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger is expected to be out of action for up to two months, sources have told ESPN, after undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday.

Rüdiger, 32, was substituted during extra time in Madrid's 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, and later received a red card for throwing an object onto the pitch and attempting to confront the referee.

The Germany international -- who had played on for some time with a heavily bandaged knee before being withdrawn -- later apologised for his actions, saying there was "no excuse for my behaviour " in a post on social media.

LaLiga table GP PTS 1 - Barcelona 33 76 2 - Real Madrid 33 72 3 - Atlético 33 66 4 - Athletic Club 33 60 5 - Villarreal 33 55 6 - Real Betis 33 54 7 - Celta Vigo 33 46 8 - Osasuna 33 44 9 - Mallorca 33 44 10 - Real Sociedad 33 42

"Our player Antonio Rüdiger underwent successful surgery today for a partial tear in the external meniscus of his left leg," Madrid said in a statement on Tuesday. "The operation was carried out by Dr. Manuel Leyes, under the supervision of Real Madrid Medical Services. Rüdiger will soon begin recovery work."

Sources have told ESPN that Rüdiger was expected to be unavailable for up to two months, which would see him miss the remainder of the LaLiga season and jeopardise his participation in this summer's Club World Cup.

The club's target would be for the centre-back to be fully fit for preseason, sources said, without taking any unnecessary risks.

Rüdiger was sent off in the 120th minute of Saturday's cup final, minutes after Jules Koundé had put Barcelona 3-2 up in extra time.

Referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea said Rüdiger had been dismissed "for throwing an object from the technical area" and then "had to be restrained by various members of the coaching staff, showing an aggressive attitude."

Antonio Rüdiger suffered a knee injury during Real Madrid's Copa del Rey final defeat on Saturday. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Spanish football federation's disciplinary committee will reveal the length of the defender's ban over the incident in the coming days, although his surgery will now rule out his involvement for the rest of this season, regardless.

Madrid's defence is already without long-term absentees Éder Militão and Dani Carvajal, who suffered ACL injuries earlier this season.

Left-back Ferland Mendy lasted just eight minutes on his return from injury in the Copa del Rey final before being withdrawn with a problem, while midfielder Eduardo Camavinga -- who can also fill in at left-back -- suffered a serious groin injury against Getafe last week, and will not be back this season.

Madrid are four points behind Barcelona at the top of LaLiga with five games left to play. They host Celta Vigo on Sunday, before travelling to face Barcelona in another Clásico next week.

They will play Al Hilal, Pachuca and RB Salzburg in the Club World Cup group stage, with the first game against Al Hilal taking place in Miami, Florida, on June 18.