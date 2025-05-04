Open Extended Reactions

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia -- As Al Ahli secured its long-sought-after breakthrough AFC Champions League Elite title, stars Roberto Firmino, Édouard Mendy and Riyad Mahrez also secured their own little slice of history -- becoming the first to secure continental glory on both an European and Asian level.

Placed in the ascendency by first-half goals from Galeno and Franck Kessié, Al Ahli eased to a 2-0 win over Kawasaki Frontale in Saturday's decider at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium -- becoming the 25th club in the competition's 43-year history to be crowned kings of Asia and the third Saudi Arabian outfit to achieve the feat.

In doing so, the big-spending Saudi Pro League side, who were in the second-tier as recently as 2023 before becoming one of the four clubs in the stable of the nation's sovereign wealth fund PIF, also vanquished the demons of its two previous trips to this stage; losing 3-1 to Daewoo Royals (now Busan IPark) in 1986 and falling 3-0 to Ulsan Hyundai (now Ulsan HD) in 2012.

Mendy, who won a UEFA Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 before moving to Al Ahli during the SPL's 2023 spending splurge, was named the tournament's Best Goalkeeper while Firmino, who was part of Liverpool's 2019 side that won a European title and also headed to the Middle East in the same year as his teammate, was named its Most Valuable Player.

"This is a special trophy for me," said the Brazilian. "I want to be a legend here just like I was in Europe. The most important thing is that we kept our focus and played with heart."

"This title was very special, because they'd never won it. We knew this, and that motivated us so much to become legends here."

Another 2023 arrival, Mahrez joined Al Ahli on a reported £30 million deal from Manchester City as part of the state-sponsored wave of players moving to the country that included not only Firmino and Mendy but also the likes of Neymar, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kanté.

A 2023 UCL champion with City, the Algerian won ten domestic trophies during his time with Pep Guardiola's side, including four Premier League titles, in addition to the incredible 2016 title with Leicester.

Having won five Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League during his time in England, Riyad Mahrez has now added the AFC Champions League Elite to his long list of achievements. Clicks Images/Getty Images

Saturday, however, marked his first piece of silverware since moving to the Gulf -- Al Ahli finishing third in the SPL and knocked out of the King's Cup by soon-to-be-relegated Abha in 2023-24.

"There are the titles with Leicester, Algeria, with City; I think all have a different taste, all have a different emotion," he said. "I cannot compare or say I prefer one or the other. I think this [ACLE] is as good as all the titles I've had.

"It's a different competition on a different continent -- for me, it's new. Last year, when I came here, I didn't win anything and I was very upset. This year, I really wanted to make a stamp and win something with this club, because this club deserves this -- the players, the manager and the people behind us.

"We're so happy, and we have to enjoy it now."

Al Ahli completed an undefeated campaign with Saturday's triumph and finished as the competition's second-highest scorers behind only perennial ACLE contenders Al Hilal.

"We are the best team in Asia," observed Mahrez. "We have the best players -- when we win, we have to say it.

"We played against big teams, small teams and teams away [from home, and] always won. Now, to have the opportunity to win the Champions League at home, with all our fans, it's the best feeling."

Édouard Mendy was named the Best Goalkeeper of the 2024-25 AFC Champions League Elite campaign after a series of assured displays helped Al Ahli win a maiden continental crown. Clicks Images/Getty Images

Their supporters a wall of deafening, green-clad noise throughout the final, Al Ahli were afforded the chance to play the decider in their home stadium thanks to the Asian Football Confederation's move to centralise the final eight of the ACLE in one location to play single-leg elimination games.

Saudi Arabia is also set to host next year's finals and has been provisionally tapped to host a further three after that, a decision that -- particularly in East Asia -- has been met with criticism and concerns for the competition's broader appeal.

For Al Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle, though, this new format meant that Saturday's triumph was delivered in front of supporters who just five months ago staged a revolt against their own club when reports circulated that he was set to be sacked and replaced with Massimiliano Allegri.

"It's a crazy journey to be honest," Jaissle said. "Not that long ago, it looked completely different."

Joey Lynch is in Jeddah reporting on the AFC Champions League Elite Finals as a guest of the Asian Football Confederation.