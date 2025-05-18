Open Extended Reactions

Jeremie Frimpong is set to join Liverpool this summer. Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Right wing-back Jeremie Frimpong is set to undergo a medical at Liverpool this week as he closes in a move from Bayer Leverkusen, sources have told ESPN.

The Netherlands international is expected to become Liverpool's first signing of the summer, with the club set to trigger his £30 million ($40m) release clause.

Frimpong will provide competition for defender Conor Bradley -- who signed a new four-year contract on Saturday -- following the departure of right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer.

Frimpong, who was a youth player at Manchester City for nine years before joining Celtic and then Leverkusen, would qualify as a home-grown player in England.

The 24-year-old has played 190 matches for Leverkusen to date, scoring 30 goals and providing 44 assists.

He has been an integral figure in the most successful period in Leverkusen's history and starred as the club won the Bundesliga title and DFB-Pokal last season.

The club also reached the final of the Europa League, where they lost to Atalanta.

Discussing Frimpong's impending move to Anfield, Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman told ESPN's Goodmorning Eredivisie show: "[It's a] good step for Frimpong. He has developed well. Can now also play in a four-man defence."