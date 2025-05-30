Open Extended Reactions

Ruben Amorim has said Manchester United can raise funds in other ways rather than sending Bruno Fernandes to the Saudi Pro League, adding that he believes the midfielder wants to remain at Old Trafford.

Sources have told ESPN that Al Hilal are exploring a deal for Fernandes and hope that a mega offer could tempt United into accepting after their finances have been hit by their failure to qualify for European competition next season.

Al Hilal are hoping to complete a deal within the next fortnight, with the Club World Cup set to begin in the United States on June 14.

Seeing Fernandes leave would be a major blow for Amorim, who watched his side come from behind to beat Hong Kong on Friday. However, the transfer would see the club command a significant fee -- potentially around £100 million ($135m) -- and allow a greater revamp of the squad.

When asked if Friday's game could be Fernandes' last game for United, Amorim told reporters: "I don't think so. I don't know for sure. I think he wants to stay.

"He is saying no to a lot of things. The club can find other ways to make money. The feeling I get is that he wants to continue for sure with Man United, but you never know."