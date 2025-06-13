David Beckham: Man United legend's career in pictures

Look back at some of David Beckham's best career moments in MLS with the LA Galaxy. (2:19)

Manchester United and England legend David Beckham's long wait for knighthood looks set to come to an end after various media reports have said he will be named in King Charles' Birthday Honours list.

One of football's most famous faces, Beckham made his United debut in 1992 before winning six Premier League titles. He went on to become one of England's greatest players, earning 115 senior caps -- 59 of which as captain.

Beckham also played alongside fellow Galacticos Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo at Real Madrid before made a trailblazing move to LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer. He ended his career in Europe with spells at AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

ESPN looks back at his storied career, in pictures.

Man United debut

David Beckham made his Manchester United debut in a 1-1 with Brighton & Hove Albion in 1993. Shaun Botterill/Allsport/Getty Images

A fresh-faced 17-year-old Beckham made his United debut in 1992 in a League Cup second-round tie against Brighton and Hove Albion. He is famously one of six United academy graduates known collectively as the "Class of 92."

World Cup nightmare

David Beckham was sent off for a petulant kick out at Argentina midfielder, and current Atlético Madrid head coach, Diego Simeone. Tony Marshall/EMPICS via Getty Images

After establishing himself as one of English football's brightest stars, Beckham experienced the lowest point of his career when he was sent off in England's round-of-16 defeat to Argentina in the 1998 World Cup. He was vilified by the British public for petulantly kicking Diego Simone.

Treble triumph

David Beckham was a key part of Manchester United's treble-winning team. John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Beckham bounced back from his World Cup disappointment by helping guide United to their infamous treble in 1999. Sir Alex Ferguson's side pulled off an iconic comeback against Bayern Munich to lift the Champions League for the first time since 1968.

Off-field fame

David Beckham and Victoria met the then-Prince of Wales at Party in the Park in 2000. Ken Goff/Getty Images

The United midfielder's fame reached new heights due to his relationship with Spice Girl Victoria (then known as Victoria Adams). As his notoriety in British society grew, Beckham became a regular fixture on newspapers' front page, as well as the back.

David and Victoria's fashion choices were the subject of intensive media reporting. They were married in 1999, two years after they first met at a charity football match.

Famous free kick

David Beckham's free kick sent England to the 2002 World Cup. Shaun Botterill/Allsport/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Beckham scored one of the most famous England goals of all time came in 2002 with a trademark free kick against Greece. His 93rd-minute strike at Old Trafford dramatically confirmed England's qualification for the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea.

Galactico

David Beckham signed for Real Madrid in 2003 after being deemed surplus to requirement at Manchester United by Sir Alex Ferguson. Martin Rickett - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

In the summer of 2003, Beckham was announced as a Real Madrid's latest "Galactico" when he left United for the Spanish club. Madrid president Florentino Perez referred to the England captain as a "symbol of modern stardom."

Charity work

David Beckham has been heavily involved in charity work for Unicef. Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Beckham has been an ambassador for Unicef since 2005. In 2024, he became an ambassador for The King's Foundation, a charity that works to create "sustainable communities" through placemaking projects and practical education programmes.

Solitary LaLiga success

David Beckham won on LaLiga title and one Supercopa de España during his four years at Real Madrid. Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Beckham's four-year spell in Madrid's star-studded team failed to deliver a succession of trophies for Los Blancos. He won the LaLiga title in his final season at the club in 2007.

Beckham-mania grips the U.S.

After much speculation over his future, David Beckham moved to the United States to sign for LA Galaxy. Ted Soqui/Corbis via Getty Images

In a move that raised eyebrows at the time, Beckham joined MLS side LA Galaxy -- a league barely 10 years old at the time -- in a move designed to grow football's popularity in the United States. Beckham's arrival in the U.S. helped cement him as a truly global superstar.

Brief AC Milan spell

David Beckham made two brief returns to Europe at AC Milan. Luca Ghidoni/Getty Images

Beckham had two short loan spells at AC Milan, with his first beginning on January 7, 2009. The move was in part to help him build fitness and match sharpness ahead of England's World Cup qualifiers.

He was unable to wear his iconic No. 7 shirt, or the No. 23 he wore in the MLS as they were already used by Alexandre Pato and club vice captain Massimo Ambrosini, respectively.

Paris au revoir

David Beckham ended his career at Paris Saint-Germain. FRED DUFOUR/AFP via Getty Images

One of England's finest players waved goodbye to the game at the age of 38. Beckham was part of the PSG side that won the club's first Ligue 1 title in 19 years. He finished his playing days with over 700 appearances, 127 goals and 225 assists across his 21-year career.

Unfinished business in MLS

David Beckham managed to persuade Lionel Messi to sign for Inter Miami after the Argentina legend left Paris Saint-Germain. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

As the club's president and co-owner, Beckham spearheaded Inter Miami's launch in 2018. Beckham's association with the club has seen Inter Miami become a major global brand and the signing of Lionel Messi in 2023 brought further interest to the Florida-based side.