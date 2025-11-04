Take a look at some of the other stars who have been knighted from the footballing world after David Beckham's knighthood. (1:21)

Former England captain Sir David Beckham received a knighthood at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The football star, 50, was honoured for his services to sport and charity.

Earlier this year, Sir David said he was "immensely proud" of being recognised in the King's Birthday Honours.

David Beckham recognised in King's Birthday Honours. Getty

Beckham represented England 115 times, and was captain for 59 games. Only two players have played for England more.

He won six Premier Leagues with Manchester United after coming through their academy.

Beckham later played for Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan before his retirement in 2013.

He is currently the president and co-owner of MLS side Inter Miami, where he helped to sign Lionel Messi, and he is a part-owner of Salford City who play in League Two.

Alongside his football career, he has supported a number of charity causes, including serving as a goodwill ambassador for humanitarian aid organisation Unicef since 2005.

Last year, Sir David, who has described himself as a "huge royalist", was named an ambassador for the King's Foundation, an educational charity established by the King in 1990.

He is also known for his stylish clothing choices, and in 1998 was named most stylish man of the year by GQ magazine and he has modelled for the likes of H&M, Armani and Boss.

Sir David married his wife Victoria in 1999 and the couple share four children together - Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Also among the personalities to be honoured on Tuesday are Nobel Prize-winning novelist Sir Kazuo Ishiguro and West End performer Dame Elaine Paige.

The full King's Birthday Honours list:

Knighthood

David Beckham -- For services to sport and to charity.

Billy Boston -- For services to rugby league.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Virginia Wade -- Former three-time major winner. For services to tennis and to charity.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Alistair Brownlee -- Olympic gold medal-winning triathlete. For services to triathlon and to charity.

Deta Hedman -- Darts trailblazer. For services to darts and to charity.

Devon Malcolm -- Former England cricketer. For services to cricket and to diversity in cricket.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Rachel Daly -- Former England international. For services to association football.

Michael Dunlop -- Record holder for number of wins and podiums at the Isle of Man TT. For services to motor cycle racing.

Luke Humphries -- World No. 1 darts player. For services to darts.

Luke Littler -- Reigning darts world champion. For services to darts.