Newell's Old Boys' new stand at their Coloso Marcelo Bielsa stadium has been named after Lionel Messi, announcing the decision on the day the Inter Miami forward turned 38 years old.

The stadium already has a stand named after another Argentina legend, Diego Maradona, who played for the club in the 1993-94 season.

"Today, the Coloso writes a new page," Rosario-based club said in a post on Instagram. "For the first time, the two most powerful names in soccer history live under the same roof: OURS."

Messi captained Argentina to the 2022 World Cup and two Copa América titiles, as well as winning a record eight Ballon d'Ors.

Lionel Messi played for Newell's Old Boys' youth teams before moving to Barcelona aged 13. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The new stand will increase the Newell's stadium capacity to 50,000 spectators.

A lifelong supporter of Newell's, Messi joined his home club aged six and played for the youth teams before relocating to Barcelona, Spain, when he was 13.

Newell's home, commonly known as "El Coloso" (The Colossus), was renamed the Marcelo Bielsa stadium in 2009 in honour of former player and coach Bielsa.