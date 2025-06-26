Gab Marcotti points out the areas of Barcelona's squad that need strengthening before they spend big on Nico Williams. (2:19)

Barcelona attacking midfielder Pablo Torre is closing in on a transfer to Mallorca after agreeing terms with the LaLiga club, a source has confirmed to ESPN.

Mallorca and Torre's entourage held a meeting on Thursday, in which an agreement was reached with the player, who is attracted by Mallorca's project, a source said.

The news was first reported by Marca.

In the coming days, Mallorca will contact Barcelona in an effort to reach a final agreement on a transfer fee, a source added. The initial idea is that it will be a permanent transfer in which Barcelona will retain 50 percent of any future sale.

The 22-year-old struggled to force his way into manager Hansi Flick's first team at Barcelona last season. But, while he saw only 421 minutes of action across all competitions, he still found the net three times while adding four assists.

Torre was part of Spain's squad for this summer's European Under-21 Championship, coming on as a substitute in their 3-1 loss to England in the quarterfinals.

Any money raised from the sale of Torre will boost Barcelona's attempts to add to their squad this season, with the club remaining under strict financial restrictions but permitted to invest anything they raise in transfers or savings on wages.