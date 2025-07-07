Open Extended Reactions

Former Barcelona and Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitić on Monday announced his retirement from football at the age of 37.

Rakitić had last been playing for Hadjuk Split back in his homeland following a brief spell in the Saudi Pro League with Al Shabab.

"Football, you gave me more than I could ever imagine," he wrote in a post on social media confirming he was hanging up his boots.

"You gave me victories, defeats, lessons and friends for life. You gave me a unique path and a thousand stories to tell. You gave me a beautiful family and moments that I will carry forever in my heart.

"Now it is time to enjoy you from another perspective, to live you with the same passion, with a always grateful heart, from the stands, from the offices, from home, or wherever life takes me."

Ivan Rakitić won 13 trophies with Barcelona. Getty

Born in Switzerland to Croatian parents, Rakitić came through at FC Basel before joining German side Schalke 04 in 2007.

After four years he moved to Sevilla in 2011, where he met his now wife, for the first of two spells with the Spanish side which bookended six hugely successful years at Barcelona.

With Barça, he won 13 trophies, including four LaLiga titles, four Copas del Rey and one Champions League.

He also enjoyed great success with Croatia, making 106 appearances before retiring from international football in 2019, one year after reaching the World Cup final with his country, where they lost to France.

At Sevilla, meanwhile, he won two UEFA Europa League titles.

"With Sevilla, I discovered a second home and found the love of my life," he said. "My daughter was born in that city and I won my first major title. We cried together and celebrated with passion. Sevilla is eternal.

"Barcelona gave me everything. It's the club of my dreams. I achieved all my goals there, playing with the best players in the world and winning everything as a team.

"With Croatia, we made history. From our first game together in 2007 to the 2018 World Cup Final, where we made millions dream and feel proud of their roots. Sharing a dressing room with my national teammates has been one of the greatest gifts of my career."