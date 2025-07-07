Gab & Juls discuss reports suggesting Marcus Rashford would be open to a transfer to Newcastle. (1:42)

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson will leave the club this summer, ending his five-year stay on Tyneside.

Wilson, 33, joined Newcastle in a £20 million ($27.2m) deal from Bournemouth in 2020, a year before the club was taken over by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The striker went on to score 49 goals in 130 games for Newcastle, which included four appearances in the 2023-24 Champions League.

He also made a brief appearance during last season's Carabao Cup final victory over Liverpool -- the club's first trophy in 70 years.

Callum Wilson will be a free agent this summer after leaving Newcastle United. Gareth Copley/Getty Images

"To all you Magpies, it's time to say goodbye after an unbelievable few years at the Toon," Wilson said in a statement.

"Thank you for everything. We stood strong together through the highs and some lows to help the club experience new heights.

"I am so proud to have worn the iconic No. 9 shirt and to have added a little more history to it.

"Scoring at the Gallowgate end really is as special as they say.

"All good things come to an end, but there's no doubt Newcastle United will always have a place in mine and my families hearts."