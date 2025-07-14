Open Extended Reactions

The owners of Premier League club Burnley, led by the American Alan Pace, have reached an agreement to take over LaLiga side Espanyol, the Catalan team announced on Monday.

Sources confirmed to ESPN that former NFL defensive end J.J. Watt -- who is a minority investor in Burnley alongside Pace -- will also be involved with Espanyol.

Velocity Sport Limited (VSL), the sports arm of the investment group ALK capital, will become the majority shareholders at Espanyol, although the previous owners, the Chinese Rastar Group, will also remain involved.

"With this deal, Espanyol and Burnley will be part of this investment group, which expands its interests by having a club in LaLiga and another in the Premier League -- although each will remain independent," Espanyol said in a statement.

"This business integration formula allows for the coexistence of two historic clubs that will operate independently, although they will be supported by the same financial group."

The agreement is still "pending officialisation and completion until all administrative procedures are formalised," the statement added.

VLC's investment in Espanyol sees them become the latest group to partake in multiclub ownership.

The City Football Group (CFG) has 13 clubs worldwide -- including Manchester City and Girona -- while fellow Premier League sides Aston Villa, Brentford and Crystal Palace also have owners with interests in other clubs.

It has proven a problem for Palace this month, though, after they were demoted from the Europa League to the Europa Conference League due to their links to French side Lyon, who will compete in the Europa League.

Espanyol have been owned by the Rastar Group, fronted by Chen Yansheng, since 2015. During that period they have twice been relegated from LaLiga, but they returned for the latest time in 2024 and stayed up last season.

The Rastar Group will still be involved with Espanyol and will also become part of the "investment vehicle that will have stakes in both clubs," Espanyol said.

Burnley, meanwhile, were overtaken by Pace's ALK Capital at the end of 2020 and the English side have also suffered two relegations from the Premier League since the investment.

However, they secured promotion from the Championship last season, earning 100 points under coach Scott Parker as they finished second to Leeds United and secured their return to the top flight.