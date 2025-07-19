Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said Alexander Isak missed the 4-0 preseason defeat against Celtic due to speculation linking him with a transfer away from the club.

Isak, 25, was the subject of interest from Liverpool this week with sources telling ESPN that the Premier League champions were considering a move for the Sweden international this summer as they continue their search for a No. 9.

However, Howe, who is set to lead Newcastle into the Champions League for the second time in three seasons, said he remained confident Isak would still be with Newcastle come the end of the transfer window on Sept. 1.

"It was my decision," Howe said postmatch about Isak's absence. "He travelled back to Glasgow with us but I decided to send him home due to the speculation around him.

"The last thing he wanted is to be sat in the stand watching, that wasn't fair to him. But I'm confident he will be a Newcastle player come the end of the window."

Howe also confirmed he has spoken to Isak about his future at the club but said the player had been professional amid speculation about his future.

"Yes I've had discussions with him, but that's not abnormal," Howe said. "I respect a player's career and how short it is. Alex has been really good, he's trained really well and I realise there'll be noise around him."