Italian striker Mateo Retegui has joined Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah from Atalanta, both clubs said on Monday, with Italian media reports saying last season's Serie A top scorer has signed a four-year contract.

No financial details were released, but Italian media said that the fee paid is in the region of €65 million ($76.01 million) which would make Retegui the most expensive fee ever for an Italian player.

Retegui spent just one season at Atalanta, signing from Genoa as a replacement for the injured Gianluca Scamacca, and went on to score 25 league goals to help the club to a third-place finish.

"The Percassi family, the Pagliuca family and the entire Nerazzurri club sincerely thank Mateo for the extraordinary contribution he made last season and wish him the best for the continuation of his sporting career and for his future," the club said in a statement.

The Argentine-born Retegui qualified to play for Italy through his grandparents, and was called up by Roberto Mancini in 2023, scoring on his debut in a 2-1 defeat by England. The 26-year-old has six international goals in 20 appearances.

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the Saudi club on Thursday, having scored 21 goals in 36 matches in all competitions in his one season at Al-Qadsiah.