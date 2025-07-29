Ed Dove praises Esther Okoronkwo for inspiring Nigeria's 3-2 comeback victory over Morocco to win the Women's Africa Cup of Nations. (1:49)

Nigeria's victorious Super Falcons have been rewarded with national honours, cash gifts and apartments by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu after their successful completion of 'Mission X' at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Falcons came from behind to beat Morocco 3-2 in the final in Rabat on Saturday, claiming their record-extending 10th African title in doing so.

On Monday in Abuja, President Tinubu rewarded each of the 24 players on the squad with a national award of Officer of the Order of the Niger, a three-bedroom apartment, and the naira equivalent of $US100,000. The team's 11-person technical and administrative crew each also received a national award, a three-bedroom apartment, and the naira equivalent of $US50,000.

Nigeria's players celebrate with the trophy after winning their 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations title. ABDEL MAJID BZIOUAT/AFP via Getty Images

The Order of the Niger is the second-highest national award in Nigeria, and it is conferred upon Nigerians and friends of Nigeria to honour those who have rendered outstanding service to the benefit of the nation.

Last year, members of the Super Eagles team were honoured with the first of the awards for reaching the final of the Men's Africa Cup of Nations.

The pronouncements were made during the reception for the serial African champions at Nigeria's Presidential Villa, on their arrival from Morocco, where they won the 13th edition of the continent's flagship competition for women.

Nigeria Football Federation president Ibrahim Musa Gusau said at the event that the nature of the rewards was inspiring for girls in Nigeria.

"I am overjoyed because Mr. President has done what no leader before him had done," Gusau said. "This is a magnificent day for women's football and indeed, football generally. This action of Mr. President will serve as a fillip to draw out the girl-child in our country to seek greatness through legitimate ways

"Football has always been the greatest unifier among our peoples from different various physical and mental divides, and economic backgrounds. With this pronouncement by Mr. President, the girl-child will now see that they can achieve greatness by doing sport and indeed any other noble profession or vocation."

The rewards for the Super Falcons did not end with the President.

The Governors' Forum, the council of all state governors in Nigeria, donated 10 million naira ($US6540) to each of the players and the technical and administrative crew

Six members of the Super Eagles team, led by captain William Troost-Ekong, donated 1 million naira to each of the 24 players. Ola Aina, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo also donated.