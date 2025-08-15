Steve Nicol explains what may hold Liverpool back this season following their 4-2 victory over Bournemouth in their opening game. (1:29)

LIVERPOOL, England -- Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has said he expects forward Federico Chiesa to stay at Anfield this season following his match-winning performance against Bournemouth on Friday.

The Italy international has struggled for playing time since arriving in a £12 million ($16m) transfer from Juventus last summer, making just one Premier League start last term.

But he made an immediate impact to start the new league season, coming off the bench to restore Liverpool's advantage after they had surrendered a two-goal lead against Andoni Iraola's side. Mohamed Salah then struck in stoppage time to secure a 4-2 victory for the hosts at Anfield.

Chiesa has been heavily linked with a return to Italy this summer but, asked on Friday where the player's future lies, Slot said: "As long as he's here, it's definitely at Liverpool and I have no reason to believe something is going to change. He had a hard time last season getting his fitness ready.

Federico Chiesa celebrates after scoring to put Liverpool ahead against Bournemouth. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

"Unfortunately for him he missed out on our Asian tour as well so he missed quite a lot. When we needed Federico at 2-2, we brought him in and he delivered and that's always positive for your future at the club.

"After the fans sung for him so many times during the game and last season as well, I think it's nice for him to give them something in return and that's definitely what he did today."

The goal was Chiesa's first in the Premier League and means all three of his goals in a Liverpool shirt have come in the 88th minute or later.

Liverpool next face Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Aug. 25.