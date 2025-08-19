Open Extended Reactions

Mexico star international Lizbeth Ovalle is in "advanced talks" to join an NWSL club for a world-record transfer fee in women's soccer, a source told ESPN on Monday night.

Another source told ESPN that the Orlando Pride, the league's defending champion, have finished the transfer with Liga MX's Femenil Tigres for the winger.

Multiple reports emerged out of Mexico earlier on Monday saying that the deal for Ovalle could be as high as $2 million. The current transfer record is held by Canadian international Olivia Smith after signing with Arsenal last month for a fee of £1 million (currently $1.34M).

The deal would make Ovalle the first men's or women's Mexican soccer player to earn the distinction of holding a world-record transfer fee.

Previously linked with Barcelona, the 25-year-old winger could soon join the NWSL champions that are currently third in the table with a record of 8W-4D-4L.

Ovalle has two Liga MX Femenil titles through Tigres, the lone club that she has represented since her 2017 professional debut.

At the national team level, she's earned over 50 appearances and finished as a member of the best XI in last year's Concacaf W Gold Cup. In the 2024 tournament, which Mexico finished as semifinalists, the winger made headlines with a highlight-worthy opening goal against the U.S. women's national team in a historic 2-0 victory.