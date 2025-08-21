Open Extended Reactions

Espanyol have completed the signing of former United States youth international Luca Koleosho on a season-long loan from Premier League side Burnley.

Koleosho, 20, returns to the Barcelona-based team after spending two years in England.

The winger initially joined Espanyol's youth system in 2020, going on to make six first-team appearances before signing for Burnley in a €3 million ($3.4m) deal in 2023.

It's the first deal between the two clubs since Burnley's ownership group, which includes American businessman Alan Pace and former NFL player JJ Watt, announced their intention to take over Espanyol.

Both Pace and Watt were present last weekend as Espanyol kicked off their LaLiga campaign with a surprise 2-1 win over Atlético Madrid, although the takeover is still pending final approval from Spain's Higher Sports Council [CSD].

It is set to be a huge year for the Connecticut-born Koleosho, with the World Cup around the corner and the forward eligible to represent the USMNT, Canada, Italy and Nigeria at international level.

Having previously played for the U.S at youth level and been part of training camps with Canada's senior side, he has represented Italy since 2023, taking part in the U21 European Championships this past summer for the Azzurri.

Luca Koleosho will play for Espanyol on a season-long loan. MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, he has not yet played a senior match for Italy and the USMNT and Canada both remain attentive to the youngster's situation as they prepare to host the World Cup next summer.

Koleosho made an electric start to his career under Vincent Kompany at Burnley, making 15 Premier League appearances before a knee injury ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

He returned to fitness last season, making 30 appearances as Burnley returned to the Premier League under Scott Parker.