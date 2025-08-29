Aitana Bonmatí reflects on her summer break after Spain's loss to England in the Euros final. (1:07)

UEFA has confirmed the final bids from the four nations hoping to host the 2029 Women's Euros are Germany, Poland, Portugal and a joint bid from Sweden and Denmark.

Italy, who initially held interest in hosting has withdrawn their bid, UEFA confirmed on Friday.

Germany, who have won the tournament eight times, has hosted the tournament twice before (1989, 2001), while Sweden has hosted once solo (2013) and once part of a joint bid with Norway in 1997.

Portugal and Poland have never hosted a women's football tournament, making a debut host if either are successful, though both have previously hosted men's Euros.

The 2017 edition was hosted and won by the Netherlands. Reigning champions England hosted the tournament in 2022, winning their first trophy on home soil. They defeated Spain in Switzerland, the 2025 hosts, to defend their title.

Seven of the eight venues included in Germany's bid have a capacity of over 40,000 after Switzerland's biggest venue housed 34,000. The German Football Federation (DFB) also stated a commitment to selling over 1 million tickets.

The decision will be announced on Dec. 3 at UEFA headquarters in Nyon.