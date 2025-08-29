The "ESPN FC Live" crew discuss Trent Alexander-Arnold's return to Anfield with Real Madrid set to face his former club Liverpool in the Champions League. (0:53)

Coach Xabi Alonso has said Real Madrid's transfer business is "probably" done in this summer window, confirming that midfielder Dani Ceballos will stay at the club, and praising forward Rodrygo, who had been linked with a departure this summer.

Madrid were busy earlier in the window -- bringing in Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono -- while Ceballos and Rodrygo were earmarked as the two players most likely to depart.

Ceballos was close to joining Marseille this week before a change of heart saw him put the brakes on the transfer, as he waited for boyhood club Real Betis to make a move ahead of Monday's deadline.

"Probably," Alonso said in a news conference on Friday, ahead of Madrid's LaLiga game with Mallorca. "I wouldn't want to get caught out, so until the market closes, we're always watchful, but it looks that way."

Xabi Alonso said Dani Ceballos will stay at Real Madrid this season. Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Ceballos was heavily involved in the first team for a long spell last season under Alonso's predecessor Carlo Ancelotti, but has already grown frustrated with a lack of game time this campaign, playing four minutes in two league games so far.

"I spoke to Dani the other day," Alonso said. "I knew about [the Marseille move], and in the end it's turned out the way it has. Nothing changes, Dani stays here, and I'm happy.

"It's better if he gives details of what happened, but the decision is definitive. He'll have the same role, it doesn't change my vision of him."

Alonso spoke positively about Brazil international Rodrygo, who started Madrid's game at Oviedo last weekend on the left wing, picked ahead of Vinícius Júnior.

"It's a very good position for him, on the left wing," Alonso said. "He gets involved, looks for one on ones. After a few games where he hadn't played too much, it was important for him to feel part of the team. It was good news."

At the same time, Alonso praised Vini Jr's role off the bench -- grabbing a goal and assist against Oviedo -- and said the Ballon d'Or runner-up will be "fundamental" this season.

Friday's Champions League draw for the league phase saw a testing schedule for Madrid -- who will play Manchester City, Liverpool and Juventus, as well as a trip to Olympiacos, and to Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan, 4000 miles east of Madrid -- with the dates to be confirmed on Saturday.

"The group is demanding, but the opponents we have also motivates us," Alonso said. "[Almaty] is a special case. Let's see where it fits in, where we've been before it, and where we're going next. It's unusual. We'll have to plan the logistics as well as possible."