MILAN -- Adrien Rabiot completed his move to AC Milan on Monday and may immediately face the player he clashed with in a locker room bust-up that forced them both out of Marseille.

Rabiot was one of the best Marseille players last season, helping the 1993 Champions League winner return to Europe's top club competition. But the France midfielder was put on the transfer list last month following a fight with a teammate, England Under-21 forward Jonathan Rowe.

The pair argued and fought in the locker room after losing to Rennes 1-0 in their Ligue 1 season opener. Rowe has since joined Serie A side Bologna.

Milan host Bologna on Sept. 14, barely a month after the incident, in their first match after the international break.

Milan have reportedly paid Marseille around €10 million for Rabiot, who signed a three-year contract with the Rossoneri and returns to Italy a year after he left Juventus for the French club as a free agent.

Rabiot won one Serie A title, two Italian Cups and one Italian Super Cup in five years at Juventus -- three of which were spent under current Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri.

The 30-year-old Rabiot was given permission to join his France teammates later Monday in order to finalize the move to Milan.

France will kick off their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign on Friday against Ukraine.