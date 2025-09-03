Ruben Neves, the FPF and the Portuguese Prime Minister gathered to pay tribute to Diogo Jota, his brother André Silva and Porto's Jorge Costa. (1:09)

Rúben Neves has revealed a tattoo on his left leg in honour of his late friend Diogo Jota during a Portugal training session.

The Al Hilal midfielder is currently preparing with his national team for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Armenia and Hungary.

It came during Portugal's first training camp since the passing of Jota, who died alongside his brother André Silva in a car crash on July 3 in Spain.

- Liverpool pay 'powerful' tribute to Jota at opener

- Neves: Portugal want to win World Cup for Jota

- Portugal hand Jota's No. 21 jersey to close friend Neves

The image inked on Neves' calf shows him embracing Jota, who is wearing his "Diogo J." jersey, with the No. 21.

Neves, who had played with Jota for Portugal and at Porto and Wolves, was a close friend of the Liverpool forward.

Ruben Neves revealed a tattoo of him embracing the Liverpool forward, wearing his Diogo J. 21 jersey. @portugal on X

He served as one of Jota's pallbearers on the day of his funeral, just hours after competing with Al Hilal at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

A ceremony was held by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) on Tuesday evening to honour Jota and former FC Porto captain Jorge Costa, who died aged 53 on Aug. 5 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Portugal's full 23-man squad, including captain Cristiano Ronaldo, attended the ceremony, and it was Neves, who will now wear the No. 21 for Portugal previously worn by Jota, that spoke on behalf of his teammates.

"I and the entire national team team will do everything we can to keep Diogo here with us, on our team," Neves said. "Thank you, Jorge, and Diogo. Forever in our hearts."

Jota's wife, Rute Cardoso, and his parents were at the ceremony and were presented with a special medal.

Bronze-framed jerseys engraved with Jota's name and his No. 21 and that of Costa's No. 2 were also unveiled in the FPF headquarters.

"As a century-old institution, the Portuguese Football Federation lives by its history," FPF president Pedro Proença said.

"And it has an obligation to honor those who built it. Men like Diogo Jota and Jorge Costa, who loved football. Who loved their country. Who loved their national team. Men who defended, with courage and dedication, the colours of our flag."

Jota earned 49 international caps for Portugal, during which he won the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and again this summer, scoring 14 goals.