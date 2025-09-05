The Women's Super League (WSL) summer transfer window closed at 11 p.m. BST (6 ET) on Thursday and came in two phases, with July's Euro 2025 tournament causing a period of quietness before it all ramped up as September drew closer.

The women's world transfer record was broken three times -- twice by clubs in the WSL (Olivia Smith to Liverpool and Grace Geyoro to London City Lionesses) -- and several big deals went down to the wire on deadline day. Clubs now won't be able to add any more players to their ranks until January.

So how did the teams do? Many hit their targets, plugging vital gaps and bringing in top talent, while others scrambled at the end of the window to add depth to the 25-player squad capacity. Here are those who nailed it and those who missed the mark.

Another window, another statement from Chelsea as they reminded everyone why they're still considered one of the game's elite clubs.

The Blues secured Australia right back Ellie Carpenter from OL Lyonnes, reuniting her with former manager Sonia Bompastor, while also reinforcing their future with rising talents Mara Alber and Livia Peng, the Switzerland goalkeeper who shone at Euro 2025.

Then, just when it seemed their business was done, Chelsea struck gold in their pursuit of a winger. After drawn-out negotiations with NWSL side Angel City, they paid $1.5 million (£1.1m) to land USWNT forward Alyssa Thompson -- already a 22-cap international at just 20 -- on a five-year deal.

Chelsea's window was impressive before Thompson's arrival, but she elevates them to an entirely new level. The WSL champions' winning mentality and competitive nature means everyone is after a spot in the XI now.

Arsenal

Olivia Smith's transfer set a new world record in July, but it was quickly broken. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal made history with the $1.4m (£1m) signing of 21-year-old Canada sensation Smith from Liverpool as they set a new world record in July.

But the rest of their business has been quietly brilliant, despite some fans insisting otherwise. Far from inactive, the Gunners secured England winger Chloe Kelly on free transfer after her loan from Manchester City, also added Liverpool defender Taylor Hinds on a free as reliable defensive cover.

Fresh off their Champions League triumph, their window reflects smart, strategic recruitment rather than a club that wants to make flashy signings for headlines.

London City

Fresh off promotion to the WSL, London City wasted no time making waves in the transfer market. With the help of owner Michele Kang's investment, they signed a total of 16 players and brought in seasoned internationals like Daniëlle van de Donk, Alanna Kennedy, and Elena Linari, immediately adding experience and leadership.

Capitalising on Barcelona's financial struggles, they snapped up Jana Fernández on a free and triggered Lucía Corrales' €500,000 release clause as well. Then, in a dramatic deadline-day move, they smashed the world transfer record by landing Grace Geyoro from PSG for €1.65m ($1.9m), according to sources.

Whether this ambitious window pays off remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: London City have assembled a fiercely competitive XI and look ready to challenge at the top of the league.

England midfielders Grace Clinton and Jess Park swapped clubs. Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

LOSERS

Manchester United

Worryingly for United, their summer business was limited to just three signings. That wouldn't necessarily be a problem, but with a squad already looking thin and a UEFA Women's Champions League campaign looming if they beat SK Brann in the final playoff later this month, the lack of depth is a serious concern.

Manager Marc Skinner had stressed the need to bring in attacking reinforcements, yet glaring gaps remain in defense. The arrivals -- ex-Barcelona star Fridolina Rolfö, Sweden international Julia Zigiotti Olme, and England midfielder winner Jess Park -- bring undeniable quality, but they don't fix the shortcomings in squad balance. And they lost Grace Clinton to City too.

If one of United's key center backs or their starting right back is sidelined, their season could unravel quickly.

Leicester City

Sacking your manager 11 days before the season starts is never a good look. Despite delivering a record points tally and 10th-place finish last year, Amandine Miquel was dismissed with no replacement lined up. This, understandably, made making signings hard, as former West Ham assistant Rick Passmoor was brought in as interim manager and given only a few days before the close of the window.

Leicester had just 17 players in the squad when the club chose to go in another direction and while some last-minute signings -- Olivia McLoughlin, Cecily Wellesley-Smith, Emily van Egmond -- padded the numbers, the additions lack both quality and cohesion.

Without a permanent manager and glaring weaknesses across the pitch, Leicester already look set for a difficult season.

Liverpool

Given that Liverpool men's side spent over £450m this summer, it's deeply underwhelming to see so little investment in the women's team.

The club had £1m available after Smith's move to Arsenal and appointed former Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor to replace Matt Beard with almost a month left in the window. But their transfer business has failed to adequately replace key departures.

While a core group of players was retained, past injury struggles highlight just how thin this Liverpool squad still looks heading into the new season.