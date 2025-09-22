        <
          Best dressed at the 2025 Ballon d'Or: Lamine Yamal and Dembélé lead the way

          Lamine Yamal poses at the the 69th Ballon D'Or at Theatre Du Chatelet. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
          • ESPN staffSep 22, 2025, 07:50 PM

          The biggest names in soccer were back at Paris' Théâtre du Châtelet for the 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony on Monday.

          A handful of awards will be handed out, headlined by the men's and women's Ballon d'Or for best player of the 2024-25 season. Other men's and women's accolades include the Kopa Trophy (best young player), Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper), Gerd Müller Trophy (top scorer in club/national team) and Johan Cruyff trophy (best coach in club/national team).

          Stars across Europe arrived in style for the big night. From Lamine Yamal to Ronaldinho, here's a look at the best looks from the 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

          Lamine Yamal

          Ousmane Dembélé

          Raphinha

          Virgil Van Dijk, Alisson Becker

          Gianluigi Donnarumma

          Ronaldinho

          Andrés Iniesta

          Ruud Gullit

          Gianluigi Buffon and Javier Pastore

          Luis Figo