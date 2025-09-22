Open Extended Reactions

The biggest names in soccer were back at Paris' Théâtre du Châtelet for the 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony on Monday.

A handful of awards will be handed out, headlined by the men's and women's Ballon d'Or for best player of the 2024-25 season. Other men's and women's accolades include the Kopa Trophy (best young player), Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper), Gerd Müller Trophy (top scorer in club/national team) and Johan Cruyff trophy (best coach in club/national team).

Stars across Europe arrived in style for the big night. From Lamine Yamal to Ronaldinho, here's a look at the best looks from the 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Legendary Brazilian football Ronaldinho arrives at the Ballon d'Or red carpet. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his partner Alessia Elefante at the Ballon d'Or. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Ronaldinho

Barcelona star Raphinha attends the Ballon d'Or alongside his partner Natalia Rodrigues Belloli. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images)

Andrés Iniesta

Ruud Gullit

Gianluigi Buffon and Javier Pastore

Luis Figo