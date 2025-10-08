Open Extended Reactions

Indonesia's inspirational quest to qualify for the FIFA World Cup -- for the first time since 1938 -- has been an absolute rollercoaster of ups and downs.

Which is why, even though they began the fourth round of Asian qualifiers on a low -- an agonising 3-2 loss to Saudi Arabia at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Wednesday -- they should continue to believe that a high will follow.

In a thrilling affair full of chaos and controversy, with three penalties awarded upon VAR review and an injury-time red dismissal from two yellow cards shown in a matter of seconds, Indonesia just fell short of pulling off another remarkable result against the more-illustrious Green Falcons.

If familiarity does indeed breed contempt, then that should explain why there was certainly no love lost between two sides who had already met in the previous round of qualifying.

Back then, coming up against a slew of quality opponents, it was against Saudi Arabia that Indonesia produced the biggest statements -- ones which would really get their passionate faithful really believing in their World Cup dream.

A 1-1 draw at the same venue last September was already a creditable result but the Indonesians would follow that up two months later with a remarkable 2-0 victory over the West Asian powerhouses on home soil.

On Wednesday, another massive upset looked on the cards as early as the 11th minute when the Indonesia -- following a lengthy review -- were awarded a penalty after Hassan Al-Tambakti was penalised for handball inside the area, which was dispatched into the bottom corner with aplomb by Kevin Diks.

Nonetheless, a superb low drive from the edge of the box from Saleh Abu Al-Shamat levelled the scores six minutes later and Saudi Arabia would then take the lead in the 36th minute when VAR once again spotted an offence that had initially gone unpunished -- Yakob Sayuri needlessly tugging back Firas Al-Buraikan, whose spot-kick had just enough power to force its way past Maarten Paes' attempted save.

In all fairness, Saudi Arabia were the better side for much of the contest. They looked the more cohesive unit and created far more chances, with only some assured goalkeeping from Paes and his woodwork -- which denied Al-Shamat a stunning second -- keeping Indonesia in the contest.

Defender Kevin Diks emerged as Indonesia's unlikely two-goal hero from the penalty spot on Wednesday but his exploits would ultimately be in vain. AP Photo

There was nothing either could do to prevent Saudi Arabia from extending their lead in the 62nd minute.

Paes had originally did well to push out a fierce Musab Al-Juwayr effort at full stretch but the rebound fell kindly to Al-Buraikan, who was choosing the best possible time and way to end his drought of ten World Cup qualifiers without a goal.

Making what was actually a tricky finish look easy, Al-Buraikan guided the bouncing ball into the back of the net with a cool, cushioned finish. The Green Falcons were now firmly in control.

But with two minutes left in regulation time, VAR would intervene again -- this time with Nawaf Boushal the handball culprit. Diks, striding up from centre-back once more, would emerge as Indonesia's unlikely two-goal hero -- going to Nawaf Al-Aqidi's right again but slightly higher and just enough to elude the opposition goalkeeper, who had gambled on the Borussia Mönchengladbach man plumping for the same side as before.

Injury-time would only produce greater drama.

Having come on right after Diks' second goal to provide a steadying influence in the engine room as the Saudi Arabians looked to see out the remainder of the contest, the vastly-experienced Mohamed Kanno would then receive a yellow for time-wasting over a throw-in.

His furious reaction, as he stomped towards referee Ahmed Al-Ali while aggressively gesticulating, would lead to a second booking and a red card -- just four minutes after he had taken to the field.

It set the stage for a grandstand finish with Indonesia now possessing a numerical advantage although time was at a premium.

Indonesia were handed an injury-time lifeline against Saudi Arabia when Mohamed Kanno was sent off for two bookings within a matter of seconds just four minutes after coming on as a substitute. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Still, perhaps the one area where they were lacking even when it was 11 against 11 would prove to be their main shortcoming. There was just a lack of a cutting edge in the final third, as Saudi Arabia -- even a man short -- would succeed in repelling the hopeful crosses from out wide and long balls hoofed from the halfway line in desperation to hold on for a crucial win.

Nonetheless, even though they now face an uphill task to finish top of Group B and be the sole team to book their World Cup ticket, all is not lost.

The new format of the Asian qualifiers, brought about by the World Cup's expansion, which sees two groups of three teams contest the fourth round, means there is still a chance.

First, they must beat Iraq on Saturday. If they do so, and in the event the Iraqis then beat Saudi Arabia in the final game, it would result in a three-way tie -- which is hardly an improbable scenario.

Goal difference would then come into play, where Diks' second penalty could prove so much more than a mere consolation.

Even if they do not finish top, a second-place finish would still keep Indonesia's rollercoaster going. They would then move on to the fifth round and face the Group A runners-up, with the victor of that two-legged encounter earning the final chance of an inter-confederation playoff.

So, despite the obvious heartbreak of Wednesday's defeat, Indonesia have to pick themselves up and go for the win against Iraq.

Their journey isn't over just yet. Until Saturday, they can continue to dream of the World Cup.

They simply must.