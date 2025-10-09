Wrexham failed to secure all three points after letting a two goal lead slip at home vs.Sheffield Wednesday. (1:03)

Open Extended Reactions

Unsuitable owners could be forced to sell football clubs, the chairman of the new independent regulator has said.

David Kogan, who was appointed on Monday, also labelled Sheffield Wednesday's perilous situation a "significant problem" and said the regulator is seeking powers to investigate clubs in such predicaments.

Wednesday have been placed under various embargoes amid tax debts and after failing to pay players and staff on time on five separate occasions this year, including last month.

Kogan this week met four supporter groups associated with the beleaguered Owls.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have protested against the club's owner Photo by Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images

He expressed sympathy with fans of the South Yorkshire club, who sit second bottom of the Championship table with six points from nine games following Saturday's 5-0 home defeat by Coventry.

"If your question is, 'would we intervene in the final instance?', the answer is once we gather the evidence and know what's going on, we will," Kogan told BBC Sport.

"It's a last resort [forcing a sale] because the last thing we want to do is start getting involved with an individual club, an individual owner, without being able to work with that owner to try and resolve the issues that the club's facing and the owner's facing.

-Sheffield Wednesday match paused after on-pitch protest

-Sheffield Wednesday owner warned by UK government: 'Change is coming'

-Sheffield Wednesday living day-to-day amid crisis - Pedersen

"But the truth is, when you look back over the history of football, over the last 20 or 30 years there have been some owners, not many, but some who have been irresponsible in the way which they've been managing their clubs and ultimately don't wish to take responsibility for the future."

Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri, who took over in 2015, indicated during the summer he would be willing to sell the club, but he has been unable to secure a deal.

A host of first-team players and coaches, including former manager Danny Rohl, departed Hillsborough in recent months, leaving the Owls with a threadbare squad and backroom staff under current boss Henrik Pedersen.

Wednesday already look to be facing a relegation battle and could receive a points deduction due to the ongoing financial issues.

"Clearly Sheffield Wednesday has been a significant problem for the EFL [English Football League] and a significant problem for football," said Kogan.

"Sheffield Wednesday is one of the great brands of English football and this week we have met Sheffield Wednesday supporters' groups.

"We're now looking to get powers, which will allow us to have Sheffield Wednesday -- and other clubs -- referred to us if they need to be investigated and acted upon."