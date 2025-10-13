Gab Marcotti and Don Hutchison break down the good and the bad of Villarreal and Barcelona's LaLiga clash being played in Miami. (2:47)

Como have said playing a league match against AC Milan in Australia is about "ensuring survival" for Serie A.

UEFA has reluctantly given approval for the match to take place in Perth next February, along with a Villarreal and Barcelona LaLiga match in the United States in December.

Taking domestic games overseas has been heavily criticised by Football Supporters' Europe, but Como said in a club statement that "sometimes sacrifice is essential", pointing to the financial gulf that has opened up between Serie A and the Premier League.

"We understand that this journey may demand sacrifices in convenience, comfort, and routine," the statement read.

"Yet sometimes sacrifice is essential, not for individual benefit but for the greater good, for growth, and above all, for the survival of the league itself."

Como are due to face AC Milan in Perth, Australia in February. Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Como statement pointed out that the Premier League's latest television agreements are worth over £12bn in the current four-year cycle, while Serie A earns €900 million (£781m) per year in its current domestic deal.

"We must ask ourselves honestly how we can retain our best players, build competitive teams, and attract the world's elite to Serie A if we do not adapt," the statement continued.

"This is not a matter of greed. Most clubs in Italy are not profitable. It is about ensuring survival and building a future where Serie A remains competitive, respected, and globally admired.

"Our goal is clear. We want to restore Serie A to the glory it enjoyed in the 1990s, when Italian football was the most watched, most respected, and most loved league in the world. To achieve that, we must evolve, unite, and make Serie A the talk around the globe again."

Como said they would be inviting 50 fans to join them on the journey to Australia.

The statement concluded: "Together, we will show the world what Italian football truly represents: heritage, heart, and hope for the future. Together we stand. Together we rise. Together we survive."

UEFA claimed it had been given no option but to approve the staging of the two matches overseas, citing what it said was uncertainty around the regulatory framework.

Its president Aleksander Ceferin insists the decision to approve was "exceptional" and does not set a precedent. UEFA said its 55 national associations had "confirmed their commitment to engage with UEFA before submitting any future requests".

Ceferin told the European Football Clubs General Assembly in Rome last week that taking the sport away from its local community roots risked "breaking" football.

The plan needs final approval from FIFA, whose president Gianni Infantino warned football was taking a "big risk" by playing domestic league games overseas.