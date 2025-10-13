John Aloisi carried the hope of a desperate football nation on his left boot, and his decisive strike from the spot would instantly become iconic. (2:30)

Former Rangers hardman and ex-Australia international Kevin Muscat has emerged as a serious contender for the vacant managerial post at Ibrox, according to reports.

A member of the Rangers squad that won the treble in 2002-03, Muscat is "admired" by decision makers at the Scottish powers, according to a report from The Scottish Sun, and remains in contention for the post left vacant following the sacking of Russell Martin.

Danny Röhl is the favourite for the role, according to the report, with the 36-year-old already having started investigating former Rangers players who could make up part of his backroom staff. The Scotsman, however, has reported that Muscat has overtaken the German as the bookies' favourite for the gig.

Working in Röhl's favour is that he can start immediately, having left Sheffield Wednesday in July amidst the club's financial turmoil. Muscat, in contrast, has four games remaining in the Chinese Super League season, with his Shanghai Port currently atop the table.

A former title-winner at Ibrox as manager, Steven Gerrard was the favorite to take the post in the wake of Martin's disastrous stint, and even held talks with Rangers' brass, only to withdraw from consideration for the role on Saturday evening.

Hearts boss Derek McInnes, ex-West Ham United coach Slaven Bilic, ex-Southampton mentor Ralph Hasenhüttl, former Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick, and newly available Graham Potter have also been floated by the rumour mill.

Thanks to his ties with the club, Muscat has repeatedly been linked with the Ibrox post, coming closest in 2023 when he lost out to Philippe Clement.

A title winner in Australia, Japan, and China, the former 52-year-old has established an attacking style of football in a similar vein to mentor Ange Postecoglou, who he succeeded in the dugout at both Melbourne Victory and Yokohama F. Marinos.

After his previous stint in Europe with Belgian side Sint-Truidense lasted less than six months, ESPN understands that Muscat has previously turned down European interest during his title-winning stints in Asia, focused on ensuring he didn't just take the first European offer, but the right one.

Speaking to ESPN last year, Postecoglou backed his former assistant to succeed in Europe.

"I've got no doubt [Muscat would be a success in Europe]," Postecoglou said. "With a lot of things, it's about what experience teaches you. Musky probably understands that better now: that it's not just about taking that opportunity. You've got to make sure it's the right one for [you].

"I think he's got enough runs on the board now where he can be fairly selective about what he does next and I think that's the most important thing. I've got no doubt if and when he gets over across Europe, he'll be successful.

"People are very dismissive of success that doesn't occur in their own backyard, particularly here in Europe. They're very Eurocentric. But winning a title in Asia is just as difficult as winning a title in Holland, in Belgium, or anywhere else. And he's got a track record of success now in three countries. No doubt that can transfer here."