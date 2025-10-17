Liverpool manager Arne Slot says his side will have to be at their best when they welcome Manchester United to Anfield on Sunday. (2:35)

Open Extended Reactions

Arne Slot believes summer signing Alexander Isak "is close to the level he should be" in terms of fitness as Liverpool gear up to take on Manchester United this weekend.

Isak, who joined from Newcastle during the recent window, had a disrupted preseason as a result of his desire to force a move away from St James' Park.

Having played six games under Slot so far this season, as well as reporting for recent international duty with Sweden, Slot believes that Isak is now approaching sufficient match fitness.

Alexander Isak has built up his level of fitness at Liverpool Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

"Now he's had his five/six weeks of preseason, which is normal with every player, especially if you've been our for three or four months," Slot said.

"Fitness wise, I think he's now close to the level he should be. I think we can judge him in a fair way from now on.

"I think his preseason may be finished now. He's played a few games, 70, 80, 90 minutes, so let's see where he is in the upcoming weeks."

-Premier League big issues: Will Amorim, Ange last? Is Salah fading?

-Wirtz's slow start at Liverpool defended by Klopp, Nagelsmann

-Transfer rumors: Milan focused on Liverpool's Gomez

Slot confirmed that Ryan Gravenberch is fit for Sunday's United clash despite picking up a minor hamstring injury while on international duty with the Netherlands.

Ibrahima Konaté has trained with Liverpool after pulling out of the France squad with a quad injury but goalkeeper Alisson remains out of action.

"Ryan is completely fit, although we still have to train twice but if you ask me now, he is completely fit," Slot said.

"Ibo [Konaté] has come back to us, started his sessions again and is expected to train with us today [Friday].

"Alisson is not training with us, he's out."

When asked for a timeline for his goalkeeper's potential return, Slot suggested that Alisson would also miss the midweek Champions League trip to Frankfurt along with next weekend's clash with Brentford.

"It's difficult to say because the end phase of rehab always can give you positives or negatives but he will not play at the weekend and also not next week," Slot said