MELBOURNE, Australia -- With Manchester United now four games unbeaten, their best run of form under Ruben Amorim, former United star Juan Mata has told ESPN that this budding momentum, combined with an easing of the suffocating pressure that had surrounded the squad, can lead to continued success.

Heading to the City Ground after recording victories over Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton, United's winning run came to an end against Nottingham Forest over the weekend, but they were nonetheless able to avoid a first defeat since September via a comeback 2-2 draw.

Taking the lead when Casemiro headed in a Bruno Fernandes corner, goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and Nicolò Savona had United staring at defeat heading into the final 10 minutes, only for Amad Diallo to equalise in the 81st minute when he fired in a screamer of a volley from the edge of the box.

Despite the disappointment of seeing their winning streak snapped, Amorim declared the fixture -- which marked the one-year mark of his tenure at Old Trafford, a milestone he admitted he wasn't sure he would reach -- to be one that his side would have lost last season.

And Mata, who made 285 appearances for the Red Devils in his eight years at the club, is hopeful that the oxygen provided by this run of games will fuel further positive growth.

"Momentum is key for any club in football, but especially for a club with the size and expectations of Manchester United," Mata told ESPN. "When you get into a momentum of bad results -- and I suffered it with the club, also -- it feels like it's very difficult to get out from there.

Juan Mata joined Mlebourne Victory in September. Paul Kane/Getty Images

"But if you get a momentum like this now, hopefully they can build from it and not think about the bad results that they had in the beginning.

"Momentum is key, and hopefully, this is a moment in the season where they really change and look up and not down anymore."

Joining United from Chelsea in 2014, Mata won an FA Cup, a Carabao Cup, and a Europa League during his time in Manchester, before leaving to join Turkish giants Galatasaray in 2022.

Stints in Japan and Australia have since followed, with the Spaniard opening his account for new side Melbourne Victory in a win over Perth Glory over the weekend and now preparing for a first derby meeting with crosstown foes Melbourne City, who are owned by Manchester City owners, the City Football Group, this weekend.

But the former World Cup winner remains in contact with friends made at Old Trafford. And he is also hopeful that United supporter Frank Ilett, known on social media as "The United Strand" and who has risen to internet prominence after a vow not to cut his hair until his side wins five games in a row, will soon shed his locks.

"Results have been better with three wins, one draw, and no losses," Mata said. "Hopefully, that can create a sense of momentum within the dressing room; with the confidence of the players and also with the connection with the fans.

"It's nice to see some friends happy. It's nice to see so many people who love the club happy. And that makes me also happy from afar.

"I really hope that they can keep they can build from this, and I really hope that at some point this fan can cut his hair. It's not gonna be now, because it's five games, right? But hopefully there's a new, good streak of results."