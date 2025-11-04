Inter Miami co-owners David Beckham and Jorge Mas share their delight at Lionel Messi extending his contract with the club. (1:29)

David Beckham is to be knighted by King Charles on Tuesday in a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Named in the King's birthday honours list earlier this year, Beckham's services to football and charity for the basis for his knighthood.

Here, we look back at the former Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain player's career highlights.

David Beckham won a Champions League with Manchester United in 1999 Photo by Jon Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Manchester United

A member of the infamous class of '92, Beckham started his United career in 1992.

Four years later, he won the first of his six Premier League titles as Sir Alex Ferguson's side finished four points clear of Newcastle in 1996.

Further domestic titles were secured in 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001 and 2003. Beckham scored 11 times in that successful 2003 campaign -- his last season with United.

His most prolific year in front of goal came during the pervious season -- 2001/2002 -- when he found the net 16 times.

In terms of trophies, Beckham's high point at Old Trafford came in 1999 when the club won the treble, becoming the first English club to do so.

A Champions League final victory over Bayern Munich, as well as an FA Cup, were both added to that year's Premier League title.

Beckham won two FA Cups during his time with United as well as four Community Shields. To this day, he holds the record for the most direct free-kicks scored in Premier League history with 18.

Beckham spent four years with Real Madrid Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Real Madrid

In the summer of 2003, Beckham left his boyhood club to become a Galactico at Real Madrid. During his four-year stint in the Spanish capital, he failed to reach the same silverware heights as his time at United.

In 2007, Beckham's final season at the club, Real Madrid did secure a La Liga title. The only other trophy won during the Englishman's stint was the Spanish Super Cup in 2003.

Beckham scored 20 goals for Real but never crossed the double-digit mark in an individual league campaign.

La Galaxy won two MLS Cups with Beckham in their squad Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

LA Galaxy

Following the conclusion of the 2006/2007 season, Beckham swapped Madrid for LA as he moved to Major League Soccer.

He spent six seasons at LA Galaxy, winning the MLS Cup twice. LA also won the Supporters' Shield -- the award given to the side which tops the regular season standings -- twice with Beckham in tow. He scored 20 MLS goals during his time Stateside.

Beckham finished his career with a Ligue 1 title in Paris Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

AC Milan & PSG

While in LA, Beckham twice returned to Europe with a pair of loan stints with AC Milan. At the time of the first loan, the move was believed to be with one eye on retaining match fitness for England's World Cup qualifying matches in 2009.

Beckham played 33 times in Milan, scoring twice. One of his more noteworthy appearances came against Manchester United during the 2010 Champions League -- his first appearance against his former club. United won the two-legged tie 5-2 on aggregate.

Beckham ultimately missed the 2010 World Cup after tearing his Achilles tendon while playing for Milan.

In 2013, after finishing up in LA, Beckham spent the latter half of the European season at Paris Saint-Germain. He won his fourth different top flight winner's medal as PSG secured the Ligue 1 crown.

He retired from professional football after five months in Paris.

Beckham scored an infamous free-kick to send England to the 2002 World Cup Photo by Phil Noble - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images.

England

The man who would go on to captain England made his debut for his country in 1996, appearing in a World Cup qualifier against Moldova.

He featured at the 1998 World Cup where he was infamously sent off when he kicked out at Argentina's Diego Simeone during England's last-16 exit.

Beckham also appeared in Euro 2000 and 2004, as well as World Cups in 2002 and 2006. In 2000, he was named England captain by caretaker manager Peter Taylor before Sven-Goran Eriksson kept him on in the role.

Arguably Beckham's most heralded moment as England captain came in 2001 when his 93rd-minute free-kick secured a draw against Greece, a result that sent England to the 2002 World Cup.

All told, Beckham captained his country for six years. He earned 115 caps in total and scored 17 goals.