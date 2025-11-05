Open Extended Reactions

Adidas has released a huge batch of new home kits for 22 countries, most of whom have either qualified or still have hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States next summer.

Each of the kits features a few common design details in the form of oversized versions of Adidas' logo and stripes. Otherwise, each kit has been designed with bespoke details for each nation -- flourishes inspired by flags, national colours, footballing heritage, indigenous geographic features, etc.

There are some big hitters included in the pack with defending world champions Argentina, co-hosts Mexico and European champions Spain all being furnished with fresh jerseys ahead of the 2026 finals. For Germany, meanwhile, this will the final Adidas kit of their long 70-year association with the sportswear brand ahead of their switch to Nike in 2027.

Here we run through all 23 of the Adidas 2026 home kits released today in alphabetical order having cast our sartorial eye over them, analysed the concept and execution involved and then given them all a definitive ranking out of 10.

- Ronaldo's Portugal to wear special kit in tribute to legend Eusébio

- Ranked: All 87 national teams that could win the 2026 World Cup

- 2026 World Cup: Who has qualified, and how the rest can make it

Adidas

A chalky white base with green and red trim as well as a speckled golden "yoke" design that drapes around the neck and upper chest to form faint stripes across both the front and rear of the shirt. The choice of crest is a little strange with the application of a simple "Algeria" roundel rather than the usual (and far superior) Algerian Football Federation emblem.

Rating: 6/10

Adidas

The reigning world champions will be wearing their familiar Albiceleste stripes as they seek to defend their title in North America, though the familiar design has been freshened up slightly with the addition of some gradient hues. According to Adidas, the three different shades of sky blue are references to the shirts worn by the country while winning their three World Cups: 1978, 1986 and 2022. But the most significant detail is that Lionel Messi is one of the stars modelling the kit, with the superstar has yet to announce a final decision on whether or not he'll play next year.

Rating: 7/10

Adidas

For what feels like the fifth year running, Belgium have been handed a blood red shirt with trim in black and yellow and a flame-themed motif inspired by their "Red Devils" nickname. It's a decent shirt -- the lightly textured federation crest looks good in close-up -- but at this point we've seen it all before.

Rating: 6/10

Chile (Failed to qualify)

Adidas

Chile's new kit will sadly not be on show at the 2026 World Cup which is a shame as the bold, retro-infused chevron design is actually rather smart.

Rating: 6.5/10

Adidas

After missing out on Qatar 2022, Colombia are officially back at the World Cup this time around with what looks to be a fairly familiar bright yellow, red and blue shirt. However, closer inspection reveals a butterfly graphic in the fabric which serves as a delicate tribute to popular Colombian novelist Gabriel García Márquez, who is best known for writing "One Hundred Years of Solitude" and frequently used butterflies in his work to symbolise hope and rejuvenation.

Rating: 7/10

Adidas

Costa Rica's home shirt is a lively affair thanks to an all-over swirl graphic inspired by the country's similarly tropical landscape and biodiversity. Sitting on a red base, the contour pattern is overlaid in darker shades with detail picked out using contrasting flashes of bright mauve.

Rating: 7/10

Adidas

Yet another rehash of Germany's cult classic late 1980s/early 1990s geometric Bundesflagge livery, this time the coloured bands extend down from the shoulders to form a diamond hatch in the centre of the shirt. This is the final kit that Adidas will supply for Die Mannschaft before Nike take the reins in 2027 and while it's certainly stylish and scratches the nostalgia itch, it really does feel like a weak cover version of an old hit.

Rating: 5/10

Adidas

Another nation who always tend to play it incredibly safe with their national kits, once again Hungary have been plied with a straightforward generic design in the colours of the national flag -- red, white and green. If we had to bet, we'd wager that the accompanying away kit will be a very similar design in white, red and green.

Rating: 4/10

Adidas

Italy's 2026 home kit is at least a partial nod to the (Puma) jersey that Fabio Cannavaro and his side wore while lifting the World Cup in 2006, complete with a deeper blue base and contrasting golden trim. The new model also bears a distinct laurel leaf pattern that might prove a little too elaborate for some folks' taste.

Rating: 6.5/10

Adidas

Japan rarely miss when it comes to their national kits and the Blue Samurai have hit yet another home run with their 2026 World Cup attire. The home shirt is deep blue with red and white trim though the headline flourish is the striking wave pattern that occupies the centre of the jersey. Sure to be another in a long line of modern Japanese classics that are coveted by kit collectors the world over.

Rating: 8/10

Adidas

An obvious homage to one of the greatest World Cup kits ever created. We are of course talking about the incredible Aztec design worn by El Tri at the 1998 finals in France. The 2026 reworking doesn't have quite the same level of pizzazz but the elaborate pattern and eagle crest are sure to elevate this to instant "modern classic" status. In short, we wouldn't be surprised if this sells out within minutes of it going on sale.

Rating: 9/10

Adidas

Thanks to the three tones of green applied to the midriff, Northern Ireland's latest home kit comes with an odd "abdomen" graphic implanted in the fabric that is likely to look horribly out of place on all but the most honed of professional athletes.

Rating: 5/10

Adidas

The famous red sash is present and correct though Peru's iconic diagonal red band has been given a makeover with the introduction of a jaunty, angular reshaping and the addition of some traditional Inca-style patterns. It won't please the purists but honestly, we rather like it.

Rating: 7/10

Adidas

A simple maroon design which is saved from being a generic template by the zig-zag strip running down the centre of the shirt, which is inspired by the Qatari flag. Aside from the simple white crew collar and cuffs, there's not an awful lot more to report on here.

Rating: 4.5/10

Adidas

A surprisingly cool and contemporary design is built upon a dark, forest green base which provides contrast for a diamond-shaped graphic that is picked out in lighter shades of green and pops of vivid purple. The Saudis have quietly spent the past few years producing visually interesting national kits with unusual graphics, so once again they've earned themselves a bonus point for trying something a little different in the style stakes.

Rating: 7/10

Adidas

Very traditional fare from Scotland, who have been foisted with a rudimentary dark blue and white jersey for 2026 though a closer look does reveal a cross pattern in the fabric inspired by the national flag. Time will tell whether or not Steve Clarke's side make it to the World Cup next summer, but we can't imagine this kit is likely to provide much in the way of extra inspiration.

Rating: 5/10

Adidas

Having gone with a stripped-down red and yellow design for 2024, dark blue has been added back into the mix for the first time since 2023 in the form of block sleeves and the delicate vertical pinstripe design on the torso adds a touch of much-needed visual texture. It's perfectly adequate, which is not how you would describe Luis De La Fuente's reigning European champions

Rating: 6.5/10

Adidas

You usually know what you're getting with Sweden and sure enough their 2026 home kit is yellow with blue and white trim. The half-length taping on the sleeve cuffs add a smidge of interest to proceedings but all in all it's a bit dull -- especially compared to 2024's lovely pale lemon yellow offering.

Rating: 6/10

Adidas

Much like Sweden, Ukraine tend to staunchly deploy their yellow and blue national colours in template form but their 2026 design is festooned somewhat by the use of traditional embroidery patterns to create a spiky geometric graphic across the torso.

Rating: 6.5/10

Adidas

The relatively simple, traditional white and red shirt comes with an understated 1990s-inspired grey oblong pattern on the sleeves to help liven things up a bit. It's utterly forgettable stuff but at least it's not entirely perfunctory.

Rating: 5/10

Adidas

Venezuela are known as "La Vinotinto" ("The Red Wine") due to their deep, claret national kit and once again, the burgundy hue is looking lush and full-bodied. The tricolour stripes on the shoulders and the gold hues of the trim pick out the detailing on the FVF federation crest and the gorgeous triangular pattern in the fabric just adds even more lustre. It's a beauty.

Rating: 8/10

Adidas

It doesn't take much for a Wales home kit to hit the mark with most fans happy to settle for a heritage red jersey with a large dragon on there somewhere. Indeed, Wales have enjoyed a fine run of form of late (at least when it comes to their national jerseys) and the 2026 edition comfortably joins those ranks with the horizontal banding and central FAW crest combining to create a design that looks both modern and retro in equal measure.

Rating: 7.5/10