Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi hopes to be defending Argentina's FIFA World Cup title in the upcoming 2026 edition of the tournament, though he has yet to make a final decision on whether or not he'll play.

For now, one of the game's biggest stars said he's taking it one day at a time and plans on playing only if he's 100% fit and can contribute in an important way for Argentina.

"Well, the truth is that yes, it's something extraordinary to be able to be in a World Cup," Messi said in an interview with NBC News that aired Monday. "And I would like to be there. To feel well and to be an important part of helping my national team, if I am there.

"I am going to assess that on a day-to-day basis when I start preseason next year with Inter [Miami] and see if I can really be 100%. I'm really eager because it's the World Cup. We're coming off winning the last World Cup, and being able to defend it on the field again is spectacular because it's always a dream to play with the national team, especially in official competitions, so hopefully God will allow me to do it once again."

Messi has said all along that he would wait to make a final decision about the World Cup and told media during the September international window, "we'll see." adding that it will all depend on how he's feeling physically.

"I'm trying to feel good and, above all, being honest with myself. When I feel good, I enjoy it, but when I don't, honestly, I don't have a good time, so I prefer not to be there if I don't feel good," Messi said after a World Cup qualifying win over Venezuela in September. "So we'll see. I haven't made a decision about the World Cup. I'll finish the season, then I'll have preseason, and there will be six months left. So, we'll see how I feel.

"Hopefully, I'll have a good preseason in 2026 and finish this MLS season well, and then I'll decide."

The Inter Miami captain has formed an integral part of the team's success throughout the 2025 campaign, featuring in MLS, Leagues Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup and Club World Cup action. He recently clinched the 2025 MLS Golden Boot after recording 29 goals in 28 regular season games, earning the accolade for the first time since he joined Miami in 2023.

He's also a finalist for the 2025 MLS MVP trophy for his contributions to Inter Miami. Should he win the MVP award, Messi would become the first player to win the trophy in two consecutive seasons.

Messi just extended his contract with Inter Miami, signing a new three-year deal through the end of the 2028 MLS season.

"I've always said that I'll base my decision [about playing] on how I feel day to day and how I feel physically and mentally to continue playing and to continue being part of this club," Messi told NBC on Monday. "Honestly, I felt really good during the year. I'm happy living in Miami, as is my family, and honestly, the decision was easy."

Inter Miami currently prepares to face Nashville SC on Saturday in the second game of the best-of-three round one series of the playoffs. The Herons lead the series 1-0 after triumphing against Nashville at Chase Stadium with two goals from Messi and one from Tadeo Allende.