Lionel Messi has signed a contract extension to extend his stay at Inter Miami through the end of the 2028 Major League Soccer season, it has been announced.

Messi originally joined Miami on July 15, 2023, as a Designated Player on a two-and-a-half year contract, breaking league precedent and team records with his deal.

Since his MLS debut, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has continued to set new standards on and off the pitch by leading Miami to trophies and attendance records across the country.

The Argentina captain and World Cup winner first led the team to the inaugural 2023 Leagues Cup trophy, before going on to inspire Miami to the 2024 Supporters' Shield and league record for most points in a single season.

Lionel Messi has extended his Inter Miami stay. David Berding/Getty Images

Individually, Messi has won the 2024 MLS MVP award and most recently the 2025 Golden Boot after recording 29 goals in just 28 games.

Messi also has been nominated for the 2025 MLS MVP award and would become the first player to clinch the award on two consecutive occasions should he win the most recent edition.

Inter Miami and Messi will now prepare for the first game of the Round One playoff series against Nashville SC on Friday at Chase Stadium as the club attempts to clinch the 2025 MLS Cup.

