Atlanta United is finalizing a deal to bring back Gerardo "Tata" Martino to be the club's head coach, multiple sources confirmed to ESPN.

The Argentine would replace Ronny Deila, who was fired following hugely disappointing season, one that saw it record just 28 points in 34 matches, just two points ahead of last place D.C. United in the Eastern Conference.

Atlanta's poor performance came in spite of having the third-highest payroll in the league at $27.6 million.

Martino, 62, beat out five other candidates, including former Portland Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese.

Martino was hired in 2016 as the first manager in Atlanta United's history, culminating in an MLS Cup triumph in 2018. He left following that season to take up the coaching reins of the Mexico men's national team.

The 62-year-old has been out of work since abruptly leaving his position with Inter Miami last November, following the Herons' shock playoff exit at the hands of Atlanta.

Among the clubs he has also managed are Argentine side Newell's Old Boys, Barcelona and the Argentina men's national team.

The hope is that Martino's hiring will bring some much needed stability to Atlanta, which has burned through four different managers since Martino's departure. The Five Stripes have only qualified for the playoffs in three of the last six seasons.