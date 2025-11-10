Open Extended Reactions

Federal infrastructure projects in Mexico for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be completed in time for the start of the tournament in June, Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Monday.

The projects include the renovation of the two terminals at Mexico City International Airport, and construction of a train line connecting the city with Felipe Ángeles International Airport in Santa Lucía, about 30 miles from Mexico City.

The World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, which will stage 13 matches, five of them in the capital. Guadalajara and Monterrey share the other eight games.

According to the president, the federal government is investing $489 million into the renovation of the Mexico City airport.

Azteca Stadium will also get renovated for the World Cup. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

"This is not only a time to see the best soccer but also a time to share with the world who we are, what Mexico is -- not only a country of immense cultural richness but also a country experiencing a historic moment," Sheinbaum said at a news conference.

Sheinbaum became Mexico's first female president last year.

She added that other federal projects will also be carried out in Monterrey, in northern Mexico, and in the western city of Guadalajara. She said those details will be released in the coming weeks.

Azteca Stadium, set to be the first venue to host three World Cup opening matches, has been closed for renovations but the investment is being made by a private company. Sheinbaum did not provide details about that project.

She said Mexico expects an additional 5.5 million visitors across the three host cities.

"It will be a very special time with a significant economic impact, but we will be ready in a few months," Sheinbaum said.