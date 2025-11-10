Mark Ogden and Rob Dawson debate whether Manchester United could sign a forward in January. (1:32)

Manchester United are hopeful that Benjamin Sesko has avoided serious injury after being forced off during the 2-2 draw with Tottenham, sources have told ESPN.

Sesko has withdrawn from the Slovenia squad ahead of the international break and is set to stay in Manchester for further assessment.

The 22-year-old will undergo more tests on the knee problem picked up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Benjamin Sesko suffered a knee injury during Saturday's draw in north London. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Sources have told ESPN that Untied staff are hoping for a clearer picture of the injury before Premier League action returns with Everton's visit to Old Trafford on November 24.

Sesko was seen limping heavily after the draw with Spurs. However, United are confident that the striker is not set for a major layoff.

Meanwhile, United have allowed defender Lisandro Martínez to join up with the Argentina squad despite being out of action since February.

The 27-year-old has returned to training with United, but is yet to play a competitive game.

He will join up with Argentina during the international break, although he will remain unavailable for matches.

United have sent a staff member with Martínez to monitor his progress.