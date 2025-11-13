Open Extended Reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo was shown a red card for the first time in his record-setting international career as Portugal slumped to a 2-0 loss to the Republic of Ireland in World Cup qualifying on Thursday.

Ronaldo was shown his marching orders for violent conduct in the 61st minute after elbowing Ireland defender Dara O'Shea away from the ball. After initially being given a yellow card, the referee was urged to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor by VAR and upgraded the decision to a red card.

The 40-year-old responded to his dismissal by sarcastically applauding the home fans in Dublin.

It marked Ronaldo's first red card for Portugal in what was his 226th appearance, a record in men's international soccer. He has been sent off 13 times at club level.

The Al Nassr forward now risks a two-game ban which would see him missing the first match of the World Cup tournament, if Portugal qualify.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts before being shown a red card during Portugal's World Cup qualifier with the Republic of Ireland. David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Portugal went into the game knowing a win would secure their place at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico with one qualifier still to play.

But Ireland stunned the visitors with two goals by Troy Parrott.

Portugal still lead Hungary by two points in Group F, meaning a win against Armenia in their final qualifier on Sunday will be enough to reach the World Cup.

In the buildup to the game, the Portugal captain had promised to be a "good boy" in anticipation of facing a tide of boos at the Aviva Stadium.

In the reverse fixture between the teams, Ronaldo celebrated Rúben Neves' last-gasp winner in the face of Ireland defender Jake O'Brien.

And Ireland fans accused the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star of having an undue influence over the match official on that occasion.

"I really like the fans here," he said ahead of the match. "The support they give to the national team, it's lovely. For me, it's a pleasure to come and play here again.

"Of course, it will be tough. I hope they don't boo me too much tomorrow. I swear that I'm going to try to be a good boy."

Information from The Associated Press and ESPN Research was used in this report.