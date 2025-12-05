Socceroos learn World Cup draw fate, to face USA

With two goals in her last two Matildas game, The Far Post crew heap praise on Hayley Raso's performances for the national team. (0:52)

Open Extended Reactions

The Socceroos will take on hosts USA, Paraguay and one of Türkiye, Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo in next year's World Cup group stages after avoiding football's biggest guns in the draw in Washington DC.

Tony Popovic's charges were drawn in Group D for next year's finals in North America, landing a marquee match-up with Mauricio Pochettino's world No. 14 -ranked American side - the first time they have played a host nation since 1974 in Germany.

It meant Australia have avoided world champions Argentina, European champions and world No. 1 Spain, plus fellow top-four teams France and England, in the finals hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

Draw assistant Shaquille O'Neal picks Australia during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw. Brad Smith/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

The draw, against three new World Cup opponents, will give the Socceroos more belief they can reach the knockout stages for a second successive tournament.

They won't learn their final group stage opponent until late March, when the European play-offs are completed.

But they have also dodged potential match-ups with the likes of Italy and Denmark.

In UEFA play-off path C, world No. 25 Türkiye tackle No. 47 Romania and No. 45 Slovakia take on Kosovo (No. 80), before the winners of those ties face off in their play-off final for a spot in Australia's group.

Teams will await confirmation of the venues and dates for all their group matches on Saturday (Sunday morning AEDT) but given the Socceroos are in the US's pool, their games appear sure to be set for a stint on North America's west coast.

The US kick off their tournament against Paraguay in Los Angeles on Friday June 12 (local time), with Australia set to start their adventure against their as yet unknown European opponents in Canada the next day at Vancouver's BC Place.

They will then face the US at Lumen Field, Seattle, on June 19 before tackling Paraguay in California at Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara.

US president Donald Trump was in attendance when Australia were drawn against the hosts at the Kennedy Center on Friday (Saturday morning AEDT), where he also became the first recipient of FIFA's newly created 'Peace Prize'.

ESPN

Australia faced the United States, the world's No. 14-ranked team, as recently as October, suffering a 2-1 defeat, the first loss of the Popovic era, in Colorado.

The Socceroos have played the US four times, for one win, one draw and two losses.

Australia haven't played world No. 39 Paraguay since a 1-0 friendly win in 2010 but are unbeaten in five clashes -- two wins, three draws -- with the South American team.

That included Popovic's final game as a Socceroo in 2006, when he scored in a 1-1 draw.

The Socceroos have never faced Kosovo, have played Türkiye twice for two losses, have one defeat against Romania and one draw against Slovakia.

It will be the biggest World Cup ever, featuring 48 teams and 104 games.

The top two teams from each of the 12 groups will advance, along with the eight best third-placed teams.

The winners of group D will face a best third-placed team from groups A, B, C, D or F, while the second-placed team will face the runners-up of group G - one of Belgium, Egypt, Iran or New Zealand.

If the Socceroos finish as one of the eight best third-placers, they will face a group winner from groups E (featuring Germany), I (headed by France) or K (led by Portugal).

WORLD CUP FINALS DRAW:

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, UEFA Playoff D

Group B: Canada, UEFA Playoff A, Qatar, Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia, UEFA Playoff C

Group E: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, UEFA Playoff B, Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group I: France, Senegal, FIFA Playoff 2, Norway

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, FIFA Playoff 1, Uzbekistan, Colombia

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

UEFA Playoff A: Italy, Wales, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland

UEFA Playoff B: Ukraine, Poland, Albania, Sweden

UEFA Playoff C: Türkiye, Slovakia, Kosovo, Romania

UEFA Playoff D: Denmark, Czech Republic, Ireland, North Macedonia

FIFA Playoff 1: DR Congo, Jamaica, New Caledonia

FIFA Playoff 2: Iraq, Bolivia, Suriname

- Socceroos Depth Chart: Rowles choice? Australia's left back dilemma